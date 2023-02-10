Mental health is an important issue that affects people of all ages and backgrounds. It is essential to understand the importance of an integrated approach to mental health care, which includes both clinical psychology and homeopathy.
Psychological disorders or mental disorders are deviations from the norm that can seriously affect day-to-day life. These disorders can affect personal relationships and careers. The different psychological disorders include eating disorders, such as anorexia nervosa; mood disorders, such as depression; personality disorders, such as antisocial personality disorder; and psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia.
The prevalence of mental illness in our society is not simply the result of living in a fast-paced, stressful society, but also because of our medical care system. The trend of symptom treatment suppresses the root cause, thus the underlying disease remains unidentified. This can force the disease to progress deeper which can manifest in severe physical pathology and more serious psychological disorder, says Divia Ahuja, clinical/counseling psychologist at Good Living Medical Centre, who has studied and trained in the UK.
Clinical psychology focuses on the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of mental health disorders. Clinical psychologists use a variety of techniques to help individuals cope with mental health issues, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, psychotherapy, and medication management, and support and guide individuals and families dealing with mental health issues.
Homeopathy is a holistic approach to health care that uses natural remedies to treat physical and mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and stress.
An integrated approach to mental health care combines the best of both clinical psychology and homeopathy. This approach allows individuals to benefit from the expertise of both a clinical psychologist and a homeopath, says Dr Riyaz Badami, homeopathy practitioner at Good Living Medical Centre, Dubai.