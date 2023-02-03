I am 46 years old and have been suffering with chronic sinusitis for the past few years now. I underwent surgery two years ago for the condition but after a year, the symptoms resurfaced. Can homeopathy help?

Sinusitis occurs when your cavities around your nose, eyes, and cheeks, get inflamed. The inflammation is often due to an infection, caused by a virus (such as a cold), bacteria, or fungus. When your sinuses are inflamed, mucus cannot drain. Eventually, the sinus cavities become blocked, making it difficult for your body to heal the infection.

Sinusitis can be acute (symptoms lasting fewer than 6-10 weeks), or chronic (symptoms recurring or lasting longer than 12 weeks).

Symptoms of acute and chronic sinusitis are similar. Chronic sinusitis usually does not cause fever and its symptoms last longer. Chronic sinusitis is most common in people who have allergies. The common symptoms include: pain or pressure in your forehead, temples, cheeks, nose, and behind your eyes; nasal congestion; nasal discharge (yellow or green); postnasal drip (a sensation of fluid dripping down the back of your throat, particularly at night or when lying down); headache; cough, often worse at night; sore throat; fever; bad breath; loss of sense of smell; fatigue; general sense of not feeling well (malaise) and toothache.

Although a cold is most often the culprit, anything that prevents the sinuses from draining can cause sinusitis. Other causes of sinusitis include: allergies (such as, cigarette smoke, and pollutants , dust ); obstructions - such as nasal polyps, deviated Nasal septum ( DNS); bacteria, viruses, and fungi; infections from dental problems; changes in air pressure (for example, from swimming or climbing high altitudes).

Factors that contribute to chronic sinusitis include overuse of nasal decongestants and frequent swimming or diving. Diagnosis is mainly done with physical examination. An X ray and CT/ MRI can be done for confirmation. Homeopathy can help treat acute and chronic sinusitis. It treats the infection and helps in draining the sinuses.

Constitution homeopathy is the best way to do that as it will also work on treating the underlying cause which is allergy most often.

I recommend you see a qualified, experienced and licensed homeopath in Dubai.