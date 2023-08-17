Dubai-based Gauri Bhatia’s recovery in 2014 was nothing less than a miracle. The veteran pranic healer, who has been in the emirate for the past 33 years, recalls her endless struggles with health. “It was never good. I had back issues, and migraines all the time. My health never stayed well,” she notes. In 2014, it took a rather dark turn as she fell ill and had to go to Mumbai, India to consult with doctors about her spine. Confined to wheelchairs and a bed for months, she was told to undergo surgery from different doctors. They told her that it could lead to paralysis.

By chance, her sister-in-law put her in touch with a Dubai-based pranic healer. “She explained to me what pranic healing was, a no-touch, healing modality. So she started my healing,” says Bhatia. The first session seemed promising, and Bhatia felt better, though she thought it was a coincidence. As the sessions continued, she realised she was healing. “I still remember the day that I could get up from the bed, and take a walk on the balcony. I could see the sun shine and I felt the energy around me, and I could feel the changes in me,” she says.

Finally, after taking classes on pranic healing in Mumbai, she returned to Dubai without surgery. Later, Bhatia, after her course on pranic healing, took small steps to heal others from pain and aches. At first, as she saw remarkable changes, she thought that it was a coincidence. Her belief became in pranic healing became solidified as she saw more people recovering from her healing, including people with crippling pain.

Bhatia is one of the many from the Dubai-based community of pranic healers from Golden Lotus Meditation Center, Dubai, whose lives changed after adopting this method of healing. It’s not a replacement for modern medicine by any means, as the healers emphasise clearly. Simply put, it’s about channeling the energy around you, to heal yourself. “Pranic healing is completely complementary, we do not interfere with the doctor’s medication,” says Bhatia. “We work on the energy system of the body,” she says. “We do not interfere with what doctors say, or regular medical treatment or medications," she adds.

What is pranic healing?

In pranic healing, you “clean” out the dirty and negative energy surrounding a person. The body has numerous ‘chakras’, which are the energy centers that supply life energy to vital organs. Image Credit: Shutterstock

It’s another way of just understanding the problem that lies in you. “You help yourself, and then you go to the doctor,” says Rashmi Coelho, another Dubai-based pranic healer, who considers it an empowering method of healing.

This method of healing is all about utilising the energy around you, or ‘prana’ as it is called in Sanskrit, and healing the afflicted part of you, explains Dubai-based Shanu Anand, who has been a pranic healer for several years, leaving behind her profession of banking. As she reveals, the Founder of Modern Pranic healing and Arhatic yoga is Grand Master Choa Kok Sui. There are several sources of energy, most of which come from the sun, air and earth. Even walking barefoot on grass can give you a different energy, adds Anand. In pranic healing, you need to be aware of the different energies around you, in order to heal yourself.

“For life to exist in you, you need to have life energy,” she says. “So, you need to increase the life energy in a certain part of you,” she says. The healer, then ‘transfers’ life energy from the environment to the patient, through a series of ancient and rather esoteric means, without touching the person. As the energy is transferred, healing is accelerated. “The healer is just a channel,” she explains.

Explaining the concept of aura and chakras that are central to understanding pranic healing, Bhatia says, “In simple layman’s terms, it’s like a car that has four wheels. If one of the wheels are punctured, it won’t function properly. The same thing in our human body, we have aura that is all around us, which is an invisible energy force-field. It differs from person to person. In this energy system, there are energy centers, known as Chakras. Chakras are responsible for controlling and energising ograns and parts of our body," she says.

This happens through cleansing and energising.

Cleansing

When you fall and get injured, you clean the wound first, before applying any ointments or bandage.

In the same way, a patient who comes for pranic healing, goes through ‘scanning’ first, where the healer assesses the energy and the chakras around the person. We scan and see where the energy is congested, or if it is depleted, explains Bhatia. “We first see what the root cause is, she says. And then, the cleansing begins.”

Cleansing is at it sounds, you “clean” out the dirty and negative energy surrounding a person. The body has numerous ‘chakras’, which are the energy centers that supply life energy to vital organs, explains Anand. When this chakra is contaminated or dysfunctional, owing to the person’s anxiety and stress, the psychological functioning of the person will be affected too. “So, we cup our hands and sweep the dirty and deceased energy from the affected part and throw it into a bowl of salt. When the dirty energy is cleansed, we sufficiently energise the chakra,” she says.

The body has numerous ‘chakras’, which are the energy centers that supply life energy to vital organs. We cup our hands and sweep the dirty and deceased energy from the affected part and throw it into a bowl of salt. When the dirty energy is cleansed, we sufficiently energise the chakra... - Shanu Anand, pranic healer

In some pranic healing methods, the hand is about three inches away from the affected chakra, or rather the body part, with the palm facing the body. The hand is then rotated in an anti-clockwise motion for several revolutions, while moving the hand away from the patient’s body. This fingers are then flicked, so that the person’s ‘negative energy’ is deposited into a waste unit. This process continues, till the person begins to feel ‘cleansed’.

Energising

Gauri Bhatia in the midst of energising session for pranic healing. Image Credit: Supplied

Now you need to be filled with positive energy. How does that happen?

“We go into the chakras controlling that organ, which is what we learn in the Pranic healing course,” explains Bhatia. Every person is different, though the ailments might be similar. "The major chakras or energy centers not only control and energise the internal organs, but also control and affect ones's psychological conditions. The major chakras have corresponding psychological functions. By treating the chakras, the patient will be healed,” she says. We receive the life energy from one hand chakra and we give it through the other hand, to the affected part of the patient, adds Anand.

The major chakras or energy centers not only control and energise the internal organs, but also control and affect one's psychological conditions. The major chakras have corresponding psychological functions. By treating the chakras, the patient will be healed.. - Gauri Bhatia, pranic healer

The right hand or the ‘giving’ hand is placed in front of the chakra or body part, with the palm facing the body. The hand is then rotated clockwise for five revolutions and is repeated ten times. The chakra or the body part is now energised.

‘It’s all about taking control’

For Coelho, pranic healing is all about taking control and empowers her. Recalling her journey to pranic healing, she says, “I was working in corporate and you know how stressful that is. I had two small sons, and it was all becoming so exhausting. I was busy with work and I also had to watch over them, and ensure little things like them doing homework.”

The stress and anger began to feel overwhelming, as she realised that she was taking her frustration out on them. “I knew that they were not doing anything wrong, and that’s why I started going for pranic healing. I did all the courses, and I realised that I was fighting a battle at every level,” says Coelho.

As she immersed herself in pranic healing, she felt more ‘informed’ and was able to handle her life better, and pay more attention to her children. Finally in 2017, Coelho left the construction industry and took to pranic healing full-time. “Instead of looking for answers outside, I looked within. Now I teach people to take control of their lives,” she says. “You need to be aware about the energies surrounding you and cleansing the negative ones,” she adds. It’s also the belief that you can emerge victorious, and not be overwhelmed by negativity. “Everything is energy, and it can be changed, if you work on it systematically, you will see the difference,” she says.

Instead of looking for answers outside, I looked within. Now I teach people to take control of their lives. You need to be aware about the energies surrounding you and cleansing the negative ones... - Rashmi Coelho, pranic healer