I have a doubt regarding fitness training. Should I do strength training, cardio or both?
It is recommended to incorporate both strength training and cardio into your workout routine for maximum health and fitness benefits. Strength training, also known as resistance training or weightlifting, has many benefits for the body.
2. Better bone health: Improves bone density and reduces the risk of osteoporosis.
3. Improved metabolism: Increases metabolic rate, which can help burn excess fat and maintain a healthy weight.
4. Reduced risk of injury and chronic diseases: Can help strengthen muscles and joints, which can reduce the risk of injury and chronic diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, and heart disease.
5. Increased energy levels: Improves endurance and overall energy levels, resulting in improved productivity and quality of life.
6. Improved posture and balance: Strengthens the core muscles, resulting in a reduced risk of falls and injuries.
7. Enhanced mental health: Reduces stress, anxiety, and depression, resulting in improved mental health and well-being.
Cardiovascular training, or cardio for short, has numerous benefits for the body.
2. Better lung function: Increase the amount of oxygen you intake while also increasing the amount of carbon dioxide you exhale, thus increasing the capacity and efficiency of your lungs.
3. Reduced risk of chronic diseases: Helps reduce the risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes.
4. Increased energy levels: Boosts endurance, stamina, and overall energy levels, making everyday activities easier to do.
5. Weight loss: Cardio exercises burn calories and body fat– helpful in achieving weight-loss goals.
6. Stress relief: Cardio workouts can help reduce stress and anxiety, resulting in a calmer, more focused mind.
7. Improved quality of sleep: Research has shown that people who regularly engage in cardio exercises have better quality of sleep, which is essential for overall health and wellbeing.
Just as strength training, incorporating cardio exercise into your regular routine should be done in conjunction with other healthy habits, such as a balanced diet and sufficient rest.