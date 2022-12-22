Apparel Group and AG Café, the master franchisee of Tim Hortons brand in the Middle East, marked a major milestone with the opening of its 250th store at City Centre Mirdif, Dubai.
Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group Sima Ved, Chairman of Apparel Group Nilesh Ved, CEO of Apparel Group Neeraj Teckchandani and CEO of Tim Hortons (ME) Hesham Almekkawi inaugurated the grand opening ceremony of the new concept store on December 20.
AG Café, a joint venture entity owned by Apparel Group, a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment firm, have collaborated to offer an innovative and unique experience for coffee lovers in City Centre Mirdif.
Tim Hortons’ latest concept store at City Centre Mirdif reflects the location and local style of the neighborhood, and offers a relaxing environment for customers seeking comfort and refreshment.
“Today’s milestone is a significant step toward our long-term potential to grow the brand, increase market share and strengthen our position as the leading retailer of Tim Hortons,” said Neeraj Teckchandani. “We continue to strategically expand our footprint across the country and are on track to grow to at least 500 stores for Tim Hortons in the region.”
Hesham Almekkawi, Tim Hortons CEO of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) said, ‘‘With our new Concept store, we are able to delve deeper into innovation in the menu and offerings to enhance our customers’ experience.”