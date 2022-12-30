Aries March 20 – April 19

As a restless fire sign, you thrive on action. However, 2023 introduces new and exciting encounters. Some broaden your horizons via activities, others, the people you meet. The challenge? You won’t always recognise how you’ll benefit from those activities, studies or even time spent with certain individuals. It’s about plunging in, and allowing experience to guide you. What’s least expected could turn out to be best.

Togetherness is all about balance. You often get so involved in new activities you neglect even those who matter most. The secret? Make plans well in advance, then promise yourself you won’t be so busy you cancel them.

Finance and Business

True, you could be spending money or even time on certain activities, and getting little back. That’s for now. Once it’s clear you’re investing in yourself, it will make sense to you, and others, too.

Health and Wellbeing

During this ‘all or nothing’ year, you could get so involved in your current passions you forget about everyday needs, from eating wisely to keeping fit. Balancing it all won’t be easy, but will payoff well.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Being ruled by the planet of harmony and beauty, Venus, life’s about living well and creating harmony with those around you, at home and out in the world. However, certain exciting, but unsettling, changes began last year continue during 2023. While, initially, they’ll seem disruptive, you’ll soon recognise them as breakthroughs, and decide to go with the flow. Adopt this approach with sudden ideas or offers, too, and you’ll soon be broadening your horizons in wonderful ways.

Love and Close Relationships

What you’re doing is exciting but, also, unsettling, especially for others. If they can’t be involved, give regular updates on your activities and objectives. And ensure you set aside time just for them.

Finance and Business

There are many varieties of investments. But judging by the stars, you’re increasingly focused on adding to your knowledge and experience. That may be costly, if not worrying in the short term. However, things will turn in the right direction before the year’s end.

Health and Wellbeing

When under stress, it’s easy to indulge yourself with treats and skip your fitness routine. However, rarely has looking after yourself been more important. Being disciplined may not seem exciting, but the results will make it all worthwhile.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

You’re inquisitive, so enjoy meeting and getting to know others, often people who broaden your circle in magical ways. Now, however, you must come first. This is about what, and who, to focus on and, equally, where decluttering is necessary. Initially you’ll put things off. But once you begin, it will be a relief, and give you more time for yourself.

Love and Close Relationships

Recently, while you’ve struggled with certain situations, others have shown amazing promise. The focus? Tackle tricky issues you dread discussing. What you learn about others but, even more, yourself makes it all worthwhile.

Finance and Business

Life’s been exciting but meant you’ve neglected vital tasks, including dull practicalities. This year these aren’t just important, some form a foundation for future plans or activities. Need help? Ask for it, and soon.

Health and Wellbeing

Some Geminis have, and maintain, a fitness routine, often one that’s linked with eating well. Yet recent distractions have kept you from sticking with it. Actually, it might be time for a rethink. Explore your options.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

During 2022 you rethought elements of your life, and often made dramatic, although often deeply personal, changes. You’re now benefitting. While often this is clear, other situations remain in flux. Being patient isn’t easy, but each month’s progress reassures you the wisdom of this strategy. A major reorganisation? For now, wait, watch and, when possible, declutter your life.

Love and Close Relationships

The past years have been demanding, but you’ve learnt who really cares and, equally, those who’ll back you no matter what. Better yet, you’ve realised the powerful role certain individuals have in your life.

Finance and Business

Obviously, you’d like past arrangements to be more reliable and, also, new plans to pay off. However, with so much in flux, the more flexible your plans and, equally, your thinking is, the better.

Health and Wellbeing

Life’s been demanding. Finding a balance between continuing your efforts, despite being exhausted and ignoring everything isn’t easy. The secret? Get expert advice, in boosting your spirits and, often, shedding overwhelming responsibilities.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Although most Leos have a dramatic side, you work hard to ensure the rest of your life is stable and, in fact, often battle changes. So it’s vital you know this year’s many twists and turns are timely, often leading to thrilling, although unexpected, progress. If you can’t say ‘yes’, at least explore what, and who, comes your way. The more you learn, the more enthusiastic you’ll be. Better yet, shake-ups lead to thrilling encounters and activities.

Love and Close Relationships

Changes in others’ lives are unsettling but get you thinking about your resistance even to discussing a fresh approach to longstanding issues. Simply acknowledging these is a great start.

Finance and Business

The year’s theme, teamwork, accents both learning to truly understand, and discuss, others’ needs and objectives. This, in turn, helps you recognise worthwhile ideas, offers or opportunities you’re ignoring.

Health and Wellbeing

Eating well and physical fitness are important. But during this exciting yet complicated year, your challenge is unwinding, that is, learning to relax. And next? Ideally it’s about enjoying the unexpected events reshaping your life.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Over much of 2022 you’ve been busy, rethinking elements of your own life and lending others a hand with similar changes. Now the pace slows, and you’ve time to talk, enjoy but, also, to review those arrangements. The secret? Take it slowly. During 2023, life’s about exploration, not decision-making.

Love and Close Relationships

You support others during their dramas, but deal with your own solo. Now it’s about teamwork. Initially this seems odd. Soon, however, soon you’re handling rewarding events along with the occasional twists and turns.

Finance and Business

Long ago you learnt to say ‘no’ to unwise arrangements, but others haven’t. Discuss their dramas, then back off, leaving them to learn from experience. Meanwhile explore potentially rewarding ideas or offers. They could be even better than they seem.

Health and Wellbeing

Keeping fit comes naturally to you. Actually relaxing? That’s your current challenge. It’s largely about seeking solid support. However, learning how to truly unwind is a vital life skill - and your current challenge.

Libra September 23 – October 22

As much as you enjoy chatting with others about things to do and places to go, actually turning those ideas into plans can be challenging. Recently, certain events forced you to find a way, ideally without upsetting anybody. Now that skill applies to new areas of your life and, equally, with those closest.

Love and Close Relationships

Long ago you learnt how to manoeuvre around certain individuals’ peculiar ideas. This skill takes on a new importance, especially in April, and around your birthday. Politely but firmly insist things be done your way.

Finance and Business

You’re juggling a range of obligations from money and time, to certain long-standing promises. While you’ll find ways to deal with these, others are avoiding their own commitments. The solution? Take a tough line.

Health and Wellbeing

Appealing as ‘getting away for a break’ seems, it’s not realistic. However, learning to say a firm no in certain overwhelming situations will boost your spirits, even more than an expensive week away. Practicing now on minor issues ensures you’re ready for the major ones.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

No sign is better at dealing with, if not overcoming, challenging situations, something you’ve done over the past years. Now, however, amazing if unsettling developments appear. Some are expected, but others are a complete surprise. Explore them, ideally with an open mind. You’ll learn from them all but may surprise yourself by what you decide to go for.

Love and Close Relationships

For you, as a Scorpio, trust is core to all forms of relationships. However, while certain individuals care deeply, they regard you as being far too serious, and sometimes laugh. Still, your instincts say their feelings are genuine, just expressed differently. Trust what those vibes tell you.

Finance and Business

Logically, carefully analysing your time, accounts and even ideas is wise. However, with the foundation on which they’re based shifting, and often, it’s about tentative arrangements and, often, getting creative. Your efforts will be profitable, and in many ways.

Health and Wellbeing

You don’t think of yourself as excessive. However, you’ve been determined to deal with certain issues, and have been focused, if not obsessed, with overcoming them. Back off. This is important, but not a competition.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

As an inquisitive fire sign, you’re always exploring everything from new ideas to potential changes. Yet during 2023, your focus is on rethinking elements of your lifestyle, where or how you live. The actual process is, itself, hugely informative. Also, encourage others to update you on options but ensure decisions are yours, and yours alone.

Love and Close Relationships

Ordinarily you’re easygoing about changes in others’ lives or habits that lead to rethinking your connection with them. However, this year’s are so extensive even you are uneasy. The solution? Chat regularly about events, ideas and what’s next. That overcomes confusion and strengthening your bonds.

Finance and Business

You’ve amazing instincts about when to spend and, equally, when caution is wise, and during much of 2023, you’ll be careful. Since others won’t aways understand your explanations, say the minimum, then change the subject. For now, it’s the best approach,

Health and Wellbeing

Usually you’re first out the door and stay up late. However, this period is stretching you, enough you may rethink your wellbeing habits, in terms of vitamins, diet and fitness and, especially, getting enough rest.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

After a long period of life being predictable, your keyword for 2023 is exploration - in terms of what you’ve been doing, activities you want to learn about and meeting people. Forget about turning ideas or encounters into plans. Instead, focus on discovery. This, then, raises questions about changes you’ve intended to make. Take that first step, knowing each will guide you to what’s next.

Love and Close Relationships

You’re not alone in thinking about, and often making, changes. While you’ll discuss these with others, that could become a joint effort. While that’s wise, resist over-planning. The more flexible your thinking and arrangements, the better.

Finance and Business

Discussions about rethinking certain arrangements aren’t new. However, what you learn and your own discoveries turn ideas into action, often to your relief. Some are solo, but most involve others. The key? Teamwork, as much as possible.

Health and Wellbeing

While events will keep you busy, it’s vital you balance them with your own physical activities, at least one that’s new. The resulting challenges boost your mind and body’s energy in amazing ways.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Few things excite you more than hearing about exciting changes or new ideas. However, during 2023, you’ll be making them part of your life, often swiftly. Forget about negotiation. Instead, plunge in, knowing you can back out if it seems wise. Still, you’ll soon exchange those doubts for enthusiasm, even regarding dramatic shake-ups.

Love and Close Relationships

Changes in your own life and others’ circumstances lead to rethinking certain longstanding arrangements. Worrying as this seems initially, you’re soon excited about the possibilities these hold. Better yet, the resulting discussions bring everybody involved closer.

Finance and Business

Initially you’ll try to avoid rethinking elements of life’s practicalities, from money to the wise use of your time. But, as soon becomes clear, these will be as worthwhile as they are demanding. Ensure plans are flexible - 2023 is about exploration.

Health and Wellbeing

During such a busy year, it’s easy to neglect eating wisely and your usual fitness routines. Find ways to incorporate them into your daily life, ideally with others. This will suit you so well you may keep it.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

For ages, you’ve adopted a tactful approach to tricky situations and those involved in them. However the influence of wise yet tough Saturn in Pisces from 7 March, shifts your focus. Soon you’re taking a tough stance and where unsure, checking the facts with those who’re well informed. This, in turn, eliminates anxieties from enjoyment of life’s pleasures.

Love and Close Relationships

Recently you’ve allowed others’ dramas to overshadow who and what brings you joy. Now, finally, frank discussions lead to insights, and those to fresh approach. Better yet, you ensure any plans or decisions are flexible.

Finance and Business

The past year or so has been rewarding. Now the focus shifts to ensuring arrangements can ride out frequent, and often exciting, changes. As a Pisces, you sometimes organise plans, then assume that will do. Not during 2023. Be alert for twists and turns.

Health and Wellbeing