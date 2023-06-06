1 of 11
Wool dryer balls: They are a perfect replacement for dryer sheets and fabric softeners. They soften laundry naturally and shorten drying time, which saves energy.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
2 of 11
Silicone baking cups: Not only is this useful for your kitchen, it's also quite handy. Silicone baking cups are an instructive replacement for foil or paper muffin cups. They're also easy to wash and last very long.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
3 of 11
Microfibre cleaning cloths: Instead of using the regular clothes to dust your house and surfaces, opt for microfibre cloths. These work well, last longer than cotton and can be washed relentlessly before losing their effectiveness. They also pick up more dirt than regular fabric.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
4 of 11
Reusable produce bag: Avoid taking plastic bags at the grocery store. Instead, get your own reusable produce bag, so that you don't have to unnecessarily use plastic, which is harmful for the environment once disposed.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
5 of 11
Silicone baking mat: Using a silicone baking mat will protect the baking sheet from mess and scratches, more than ordinary parchment. Moreover, it's reusable and easier to clean after baking.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
6 of 11
Silicone lids: Silicone is said to be safer than plastic as it doesn't melt or collapse in the heat. It doesn't let food stick to the lid and is easier to clean.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
7 of 11
Eating plants: Another option is switching to a plant-based diet. Find out what works best for you. Following a plant-based diet is healthy for you, and you are able to absorb nutrients from food that can support your immune system. (Courtesy: US based medical site, Everyday Health)
Image Credit: Shutterstock
8 of 11
Silicone storage bags are fitting alternatives to plastic, and they keep the food fresh. They're airtight and can even be microwaved. (Courtesy: US-based site, Zero Waste Collective)
Image Credit: Shutterstock
9 of 11
Laundry detergent strips: They are easier to handle and are an eco-friendly alternative to detergents in plastic jugs. They're easy to use and there is no plastic waste.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
10 of 11
Compostable floss: A majority of the dental floss found today is made of plastic. Try opting for compostable floss, which keeps plastic out of your oral routine.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
11 of 11
Look at how you can avoid food wastage, even if you do composting. Use everything in your fridge and kitchen and don't buy more than you need. Freeze items quickly that might go bad, like bananas and spinach.
Image Credit: Shutterstock