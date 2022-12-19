THE CO-ACTION: Repair, Remake, Resell, Recycle

The Forward Stores feature new responsible experiences. An artisanal approach and a range of interactive activities co-exist here, giving clients the chance to embark on a memorable sustainable journey revolving around four pillars: Repair, Remake, Resell, and Recycle.

The cobbler at work at Golden Goose Image Credit: Supplied

“For over twenty years, Golden Goose has been committed to promote its handmade and artisanal tradition and to support the people behind these magnificent crafts, from the artisans to the tailors, to small local artists, among many others. The co-action between the Golden Goose’s cobblers and the clients will become a key element to this mission. From sustainability to responsibility. From co-creation to co-action,” says Silvio Campara, Golden Goose CEO.

With the new Forward Store, Golden Goose takes the lead in the world of repair, through the Calzoleria and the Sartoria services, opening the first laboratories in which anyone can bring sneaker products and garments from any brand for services of cleaning and sanitization, repairs and replacements, restoration, and refurbishment, lengthening the product life cycle; hence, reducing the impact on the planet.

“The Forword Store was born with the ambition of giving new life to products, to those items that people cherish the most, giving them new life so that they can continue collecting experiences and writing new stories with them. It’s about experiences, instants, memories that our lovers are willing to share with us and relish within their favorite products,” adds Campara.

Remake is a unique personalization experience that gives customers the chance to conceive their one-of-a-kind items together with the brand’s Dream Makers, picking from a wide range of ornaments and finishings to apply on their new or pre-owned products. Clients can also choose among different treatments such as distressing, embroidery, or handwritten messages, and hand painted drawings, turning them into unique one-of-a-kind crafts. For sneakers, clients can tie dye, apply multi-foxing on the sole, and have their favorite messages or drawings either tattooed or airbrushed on them.

The Forward Store also offers a Made to Measure service for suits, dresses and leather jackets, and a Bespoke program for sneakers. For the Made to Measure garments clients can choose among different fits, materials, linings, and buttons that suit their personality, and then add a final personalization to the garments. For sneakers, clients will work directly with the Cobbler to create from scratch a pair with unlimited possibilities.