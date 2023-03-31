Siraj restaurant

Siraj restaurant, in Souk Al Bahar that boasts incredible views, has a delectable menu for iftar and suhoor, alongside its incredible Ramadan tent. Indulge in a delightful culinary feast with your loved ones at this 2022 Michelin Guide selected eatery.

From 6:30 pm until 9:00 pm.

Call: 04 5136207, or 04 5136205

Immerse in the traditions of the Holy Month of Ramadan with Asha’s WAFI.

Asha's Image Credit: Supplied

Asha’s

Asha’s welcomes families, friends and loved ones to treasure special moments at a contemporary-meets-traditional Ramadan Iftar menu. Celebrate the spirit of togetherness and embark on a culinary journey this Ramadan with a sublime Iftar offering from the appetizing Asha's sharing platter to our main course dishes, such as Asha’s special Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Biryani, Paneer Tikka Masala, Pressure Cooker Mutton Curry & more.

To satisfy your sweet cravings, end it on a sweet note with our signature Dates Kulfi and Gulab Jamun. An intimate family-style Iftar set menu is available for the entire duration of Ramadan during the Iftar from 6.30 – 8.30pm, until April 20, 2023.

For bookings: Call 04 324 4100 or +971 529908707

Price: Dh245 (veg, minimum two person); Dh275 (non veg, minimum two person)

Levant & Nar, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa Image Credit: Supplied

Levant & Nar, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa

End your fast at this pretty venue overlooking the Arabian Gulf, while on a culinary voyage of rich flavours, hot and cold mezze selections, soup, salads, and signature main courses, before ending the meal with an unlimited array of Arabic and Turkish sweet delicacies.

Price: Daily Iftar Dh175 pp, included in half-board & full-board meal plans

Call: 07 202 6666

Sheraton Ramadan Image Credit: Supplied

Besh Turkish Kitchen, Sheraton MOE

Discover a gathering of refined traditions, a journey through the ancient flavours of the Silk Road with culinary touches from Turkey, Middle East and Asia. Indulge in an assortment of hot and cold mezze, salads, grills, sweet treats, and, post-iftar, enjoy Turkish tea on the Besh Tent terrace offering stunning city views with live entertainment.

Price: Dh175 pp, Dh155 pp for groups of 10 - 40 guests.

Call: 04 377 2005

Image Credit: Supplied

Alphorn Restaurant at Revier Hotel Dubai

Host a buffet for large groups of more than 20 adult guests; relish mouth-watering dishes including a mix of hot and cold mezze, soup, main course, and dessert in a unique and luxurious setting featuring Swiss wooden interiors, impeccable service, and delicious cuisine that guarantees an unbeatable experience.

Prices: Guests can choose from two Ramadan menus priced at Dh125 and Dh150 pp, from 6 to 11:30 pm. A special kids’ menu for children from 6 to 11 years old.

Call: 04 574 7555

Image Credit: Supplied

Chef's House at Radisson Blu Dubai Media City

End your day’s fast in style, relish the best dishes in the buffet banquet created by the restaurant's multi-national team.

Price: Dh129 pp, and Dh99 pp for group bookings of 20 or more. Suhoor and Iftar come with special in-room banquets, starting at Dh70pp for Suhoor and Dh99 pp for Iftar.

Call: 04 366 9137

Image Credit: Supplied

LPM Restaurant & Bar Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Enjoy a special iftar menu for Ramadan with Mediterranean cuisine and a wide range of flavours served in a delectable four-course meal.

Price: Dh250 pp; from 6-8pm

Call: 02 692 9600

Image Credit: Supplied

81 Restaurant at JA Lake View Hotel

Relish a specially curated selection of Middle Eastern and international dishes throughout Ramadan, al fresco on the beautiful terrace overlooking the golf course. Enjoy a variety of appetizers, hot and cold mezze, main courses and desserts including traditional kunafa.

Price: Dh199 pp, Dh99 for kids aged 6-12, from sunset until 10pm.

Call: 04 814 5604

Image Credit: Supplied

Al Fanar, The Fountains at Yas Mall

Try a traditional Emirati meal with this unique culinary experience offering a menu steeped in tradition. The set iftar menu includes soup, appetizer, salad and a main course before ending in a dessert.

Price: Dh126 pp, Dh64 for children aged 4-12 years. Children under 4 dine for free

Call: 02 877 2272

Image Credit: Supplied

Tap & Grill, Jumeirah Golf Estates

Experience a delightful culinary adventure with indulgent menu options to end your day’s fast with magnificent views of the golf course's vast greenery. There is a choice of Lentil or Harira Soup and an array of Mezzeh or Fattoush salad, followed by mouth-watering main course dishes and sweets like Kunafa or baked Cheesecake, or a refreshing platter of fresh fruit.

Price: Dh200 pp, available from 6 to 8 pm daily

Call: 04 586 7795

Image Credit: Supplied

Armani/Pavilion, Armani Hotel Dubai

End your day’s fast al fresco with a cross-cultural culinary celebration, iftar seasonal favourites, and signature flavours, and entertainment - the gentle sounds of the resident oud and tabla musicians. Then there's The Dubai Fountain as a backdrop to relax with the family.

Price: Iftar: Dh365 pp; Dh185 for children aged six to 11 years old, from sunset until 9pm.

Call: 04 888 3601

Image Credit: Supplied

Garage, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Enjoy a vibrant iftar spread with friends and family. Menu offers a wide selection of unique delectable options, including Crumbled Cheese & Zatar Manoushe, Garlic Labneh & Prawn Tart, New York Style Kunafa Cheesecake, and more.

Price: Dh198 pp, from sunset to 9 pm.

Call: 02 656 0000

Image Credit: Supplied

Anise, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Experience authentic flavours at this opulent iftar serving delectable Arabian delicacies from Levantine and North Africa, eight live cooking stations offering Thai, Indian, Japanese, Levantine, and Arabic cuisine cooked à la minute with locally sourced ingredients placing high emphasis on organic produce.

Price: Dh289 pp, Dh125 for kids aged 6-12 and kids under 6 years dine complimentary.