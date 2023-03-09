Brands4u is giving the Apple iPad absolutely free to its customers. It is as easy as 1…2…3!

Brands4u has introduced some crazy deals and discounts for its customers on big brands in the past but this time Brands4u is keeping it very special. An Apple iPad for shopping for AED 750 and above! Yes. Only AED 750 on any products or brands at Brands4u!

More than 300 brands are available at Brands4u which includes the likes of Arabian Oud, Reebok, Shein, Just Cavalli, Mont Blanc, Mark and Spencers, Geox, Fossil, Tom Ford, Lacoste, Tory Burch, Boss, Fila and many more. Customers can add more value to their shopping with their favourite brands at jaw dropping offers in addition with a free Apple iPad exclusively at Brands4u.

“In this day and age of gadgets, Brands4u will be giving the prestigious Apple iPad to the customers. I made sure to put the shopping bar right where it belongs to make sure all of the customers get a chance to take one home. We have included more brands this time to give the customers a variety to choose from,” said Vijay Samyani (Founder and Chairman, Concept Brands Group).

The Brands4u Free iPad offer kicked off on the 25th of February 2023 exclusively in Reef Mall Dubai, Oasis Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall and Raha Mall Abu Dhabi bringing together more than 300 fashion, lifestyle, and beauty brands that promise discounts of up to 85% off on apparel, shoes, bags, and cosmetics. watches, sunglasses, and more!

“After a successful campaign in January, we are bringing this offer again for Ramadan. Brands4u has become a staple name when it comes to outlet shopping and this Ramadan it will be more than just shopping. I am really excited to bring this fantastic offer for our customers,” stated Bilal Ehmed (General Manager, Concept Brands Group).

Brands4u always assists its customers to add more and more to their wardrobe with iconic collections and trends of current and past seasons. This time take an Apple iPad Mini home with your shopping! Visit Brands4u in Dubai Festival City Mall, Oasis Mall, Reef Mall and Raha Mall Abu Dhabi and get your Apple iPad.