The other day, I came across a picture of Marilynn Monroe and as the late diva’s hooded eyes starred back at me, I noticed that a feature that stood out the most on her face wasn’t her little black mole or the perfect arches of her eyebrows. It was her skin that looked like fresh snow, even as she posed under the sun for a picture on the beach. It is said that the American actress, who came to be known as one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, went to great lengths to look after her skin. Much like soaking her face in ice baths as part of her beauty ritual to keep her skin looking flawless.

Now, I have always been an advocate of self-care and doing small things to look after oneself. This extends to looking after my skin with the help of rollers and face packs and when I found out that someone as famous as Monroe used something as simple as ice, I became curious.

Applying ice on the face, or ‘facial icing’ as some are calling it on social media, may sound strange and even a bit ‘cold’ for the coming winter months. However, this skincare technique has caught the public eye. Like Monroe, American supermodel Bella Hadid, also dips her face in an ice bath, which maybe is the secret behind her runway-ready skin.

Like Monroe and Hadid, many others on social media claim that using ice de-puffs their face and helps them look younger. So, does applying ice cubes or dunking our faces in freezing cold water have hidden benefits? We find out.

According to experts, face icing isn’t limited to just ice.

“Facial icing means you put a very cold material, like ice cubes or ice-cold water, directly on your face, until the face becomes red. It need not be just ice. There are special masks available too that you can freeze and put it on your face. As part of face icing, you can also dip your face in an ice bath,” says Manal El Hage, a Lebanese expat and a Dubai Health Authority certified beauty therapist based in Dubai.

1) Does ice make you look younger

When you apply ice on the face, the sudden cold shocks the skin cells and makes the skin contract.

Ice slows down blood flow to the area where you are applying it, reducing any pain, or swelling, making it good for reducing any swelling or puffiness, says Dr Anna Zakhozha, a specialist dermatologist from 7 Dimensions Medical Center, Dubai.

Face icing is a simple technique that rejuvenates your skin and refreshes the face. Image Credit: Shutterstock.com

Some people who upload their icing videos online claim that face icing increases collagen, a kind of protein that supports skin health. Experts disagree.

“It is still not yet proven that applying ice on face as a skin care regime has any anti-aging properties, but in order to gain its benefits, it must be a part of a normal skin care routine, which includes sunblock,” El Hage advises. In fact, “Scientifically, there is no proof that facial icing boosts collagen. Ice can help reduce or cure inflammation on the skin,” says Dr Zakhzova.

Why do people like it?

“Face icing has become popular in recent years because it’s a natural skincare therapy, which can be used at any time,” says Maria Nedelea, a Romanian expat and cosmetologist based in Dubai, from Lelara Aesthetics.

Using ice in facials and massages improves skin clarity, reduces puffiness and dark circles around the eyes and makes dull skin look fresher. - Maria Nedelea, a cosmetologist based in Dubai

“Using ice in facials and massages improves skin clarity, reduces puffiness and dark circles around the eyes and makes dull skin look fresher. In fact, icing isn’t just limited to the face. We treat other parts of the body with ice as well, in the form of ice massage to reduce muscle tension and spasm, decrease any swelling,” Nedelea adds.

Others use ice to treat specific skin conditions. Like Shelwyn Mathias, a 24-year-old Indian expat based in Dubai, who says that face icing is important in her skincare routine.

“I’ve dealt with acne for six years now and trust me when I say this, I’ve tried it all.

I stumbled upon the benefits of using ice on my face, which has reduced redness from my acne and puffiness on my face. I apply ice on my face every morning, as soon as I wake up. It’s a must in my skincare routine, to help me feel confident in my own skin. - Shelwyn Mathias, an Indian expat based in Dubai

I have been to many dermatologists in the UAE and most of them reassured me that my acne issues were because of hormones and that it will go away in time. But this made me feel insecure and I wanted immediate results to have acne-free skin. I stumbled upon the benefits of using ice on my face, which has reduced redness from my acne and puffiness on my face. I apply ice on my face every morning, as soon as I wake up. It’s a must in my skincare routine, to help me feel confident in my own skin.”

Making it work

While applying ice around the eyes reduces puffiness, especially seen in the morning, El Hage advises that the simple technique is effective even after work. During work, our face absorbs a high dose of light from our computer and mobile screens.

Some people prefer to wash their face with cold water instead of applying ice directly on the face. Image Credit: Shutterstock.com

Even when you’re indoors, light from our screens can warm the skin and make it look tired and dull. “Applying ice on the face after going home from work or after being out on a hot and humid day will rejuvenate your skin and it will help the skin look less tired, especially the next day.

“If you applied very thick makeup, then using ice after you remove your make up with a remover, will reduce any irritation on the face and prevent any breakouts that may happen because of the ingredients in your make-up,” she adds.

2) Does ice suit all skin types

In some cases, ice can worsen a skin condition, El Hage says. “Avoid ice if you have very sensitive skin or have rosacea, a skin condition that causes tiny bumps on your face and makes blood vessels appear. Ice or any cold material might worsen rosacea. This is the only case where we avoid ice completely.

“We also avoid ice on skin that has been exposed to harsh sunlight and shows very strong signs of sun damage. In such cases, you need to calm the skin down with lotions without putting something as extreme as ice,” she explains.

“Rubbing ice on the face for a long time will easily damage your skin. So avoid direct contact with ice, as it can even cause frost bites in the long run. Sometimes it causes skin redness, dryness, itching and herpes on the face or lips,” Dr Rania Elshaikh, a dermatologist from Al Zahra hospital cautions.

According to Dr Zakhzova, “Persons with thin or sensitive skin, broken capillaries, post peeling must not apply ice on their face.

“It’s safe to use ice if you are looking to reduce eye bags, to calm your skin down after sunburn or a laser burn, to reduce swelling and to reduce oiliness in case of acne as well. For any inflammation on the skin, the ice works only in first 48 hours of the inflammation. Other than ice cubes, frozen aloe vera and green tea can also help your skin. But if you are looking for glowing skin, wrinkles reduction or rejuvenation this is not going to happen with ice alone.”

3) Does ice close our pores?

Irene Coyoca, a Dubai-based expat from the Philippines says she has been using ice on her face for over a year now. “I use ice as part of my skincare routine. In fact, it’s the only skin care routine I have because ice helps in sealing the pores on my face. Icing my face is part of my bed time ritual and I do it every night. It’s easy and doesn’t need so much time. Once I’m done, I dry my face and then apply some moisturiser for more hydration. My skin looks shiny after that and it gives me the confidence to go makeup free the next day.”

One of the skincare goals I wanted to achieve with the face icing trend was to close my large pores.

While ice reduces redness on the face, it does not help in reducing open pores. Image Credit: Shutterstock.com

However, El Hage says nothing will shrink open pores, even ice, because pores will never become larger, in the first place. “Let’s keep it very clear. Large or open pores is because of your genes. That is how some skin textures are and pores will stay open all the time. Sometimes, if you go out in the sun, your pores may look bigger. In either case, icing doesn't close your pores, but it does keep the skin tight over all, especially when used alongside a proper skincare routine.”

Tips from experts for doing at-home face icing

Clean your skin

It is better to apply ice on bare skin, before you apply any products on your face.

Avoid direct application

“If you are doing it at home, regularly, I will not advice to use ice cubes directly on the skin. It is better to wrap an ice cube with a thin, soft cloth and then apply it on your face,” El Hage advises.

How to apply?

Always massage the face gently before and after using ice. When it comes to applying it, rub ice in small circular motions. Try to use ice balls instead of cubes as the sharp edges of a cube may sometimes cut the skin if you are not careful.

Washing your face with cold water with ice cubes in it helps you apply makeup with more ease. Image Credit: Alena Darmel/Pexels.com

El Hage explains that frosted ice when applied to the skin will stick on the skin. Frost will burn the skin and damage it and this is a very wrong way to go about it. First pass the frosted ice under running water to break the frost and then apply it on the skin gently.

How many times to use it?

“Do not apply ice on your face more than once a day. And avoid leaving ice on your face for a very long time on the skin. Rubbing ice on the face is good for the skin and it is better to be done twice a week because using ice everyday can irritate the skin and cause flakiness,” says Dr Elshaikh.

Other than freezing water

“You can freeze cubes of rose water, which hydrates the skin or rice water to get glowing skin. Freeze cucumber juice to get a cooling effect, which is useful after coming home from work. Cubes of green tea or chamomile tea, which has anti-aging benefits can also be a replacement to regular ice cubes. Personally, I don't like to use only water. I do lots of home remedies and create special cubes,” says El Hage.

She shares a quick ice cube recipe made with grapes: