The exhibition is organised by The Korea Creative Content (KOCCA) and the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the UAE. It will feature various Hallyu or Korean wave content showcasing Korean tradition and culture in the form of realistic, immersive art in three-dimensional virtual reality (VR) and other multimedia arts, according to a press release sent ahead of the event.

The exhibition also includes a VR screening of the iconic scenes from director Bong Joon-ho’s film Parasite.

Similar VR exhibits will be displayed in the Korean Cultural Center in Yas Creative Hub, Abu Dhabi from November 20 to December 4.

What to expect at the exhibition

The BTS concert will be reproduced with three-sided LED screens, stereoscopic sound and lighting. The realistic special effects will give you a chance to experience the real atmosphere of the concert that was held in Las Vegas, USA, in April 2022.

The Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or winning Korean film Parasite will be re-actualised so you will be able to experience the iconic space and hidden metaphors of the film from a first-person perspective, surrounded by music.

Walls filled with different types of peonies at the new Korean-themed exhibition in the UAE Image Credit: Supplied

Other than K-Pop and K-Film, you can also experience the energy and everyday life in the South Korean capital of Seoul, South Korea’s beaches, a nine meter high waterfalls and whole walls filled with different types of peonies. Here are a few other exhibits at Korea: Cubically Imagined:

Climbing Mt. Geumgang

Experience a relaxing sightseeing trip to the four seasons of Mt. Geumgang. It is one of the most beloved scenic spots in Korea and the mountain has been a motif of many landscape paintings during the late Joseon Period (17th - 19th century).

Enter the Wind

The exhibit provides a brand-new experience through multi-sensory space, which creates the feeling of being inside wind.

Be Driven by the Wind

The project tells a story about ‘Jeju Wind’ where the shape and movements of the wind in Jeju, a city in South Korea, are visually represented with hyper-realistic expression and digital technology.

In the release, the KOCCA and KCC UAE said: “We hope the exhibition becomes an initiative encouraging active exchange in content industry between Korea and UAE… and that hallyu content presented in the forms of immersive technology is delivered as an attractive cultural language that captivates the hearts of the audiences in the UAE and the world.”

Details of the exhibition in Dubai:

The venue is Art Centre, Mall of the Emirates and the exhibition will take place from November 16 to November 30.

Exhibition Timing:

Monday to Friday: 2pm to 10pm

Weekend: 10am to 10pm

Exhibition timing will be shortened to 4pm on Wednesday, November 16 and 17.

Details of the exhibition in Abu Dhabi:

The venue is Korean Cultural Center, Yas Creative Hub Abu Dhabi and the date are November 20 to December 4. Exhibition Timing: Monday to Sunday: 10am to 7pm.