Apparel Group is unveiling its revamped website www.apparelgroupglobal.com to users. The global website will showcase its 78+ brands and present its network strength and regional presence under one banner across its 14 countries of operation.
The new global site’s look and feel has been elevated to a more modern, seamless and interactive design, aiming to enhance customer experience. The Rapid Response Functionality allows the site to be compatible with all browsers and mobile devices. Several improvements have been made to the website including improved access to the company's comprehensive overview and leadership, the Careers section, the loyalty program Club Apparel, Apparel Group's brands' information, as well as the company's Sustainability practices and media information.
In addition, the new filters have allowed the Apparel Group brands to place their brand portfolio on the site while still allowing the user to be able to easily navigate for the latest collection gallery and store locations. The site contains integrated social media buttons for Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter to foster improved communications with Apparel Group and its brands.
The site will be constantly updated with the latest content and relevant information, new store announcements, the latest events in the region, company announcements, etc.