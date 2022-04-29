Watch Season 2 - Ramadan Special: Cook With Gulf News Food - Doi Maach

Welcome to Episode 11 of the 'Cook with Gulf News Food' series that invites our readers to watch and learn from our guest chefs and home cooks. Share your experiences at food@gulfnews.com

Doi Rui or Doi Maach

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 Rui or Rohu fish (cleaned)

2 cardamom

1 to 2 cinnamon

1 to 2 bay leaves

4 tsp onion paste

1/2 tsp ginger-garlic paste, equal portion

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp chilli powder (to taste)

3/4 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder (for colour)

1 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp cumin powder

3/4 tsp green chilli paste (optional)

3/4 tsp Bengali garam masala powder (dry-roasted powder made of 7 gms cardamom, 2 gms cloves, 2 gms cinnamon)

1 tsp ghee or clarified butter

5 tbsp yoghurt

1 to 2 whole green chillies for flavour

Salt to taste

5 cups of hot water

Method:

To marinate the fish: Apply turmeric powder, salt and a little mustard oil to the fish and allow it to rest for 15 to 20 minutes. Keep it in a clean, dry and preferably cool area.

1. Heat a kadhai or wok and add mustard oil to it. Allow the oil to heat. You can increase the flame at this point.

2. Once the oil is hot enough and begins releasing an aroma, add the cleaned fish to it and fry.

3. Lower the flame to medium to fry, turning the fish over a couple of times. If you fry on a high flame, the insides of the fish will remain uncooked, and the outermost surface might burn. Once done, remove the fish using a frying ladle onto a kitchen towel to drain excess oil.

4. Next, since the oil is hot, you might need to lower the flame or reduce the heat before adding whole spices.

5. Carefully, add cardamom, cinnamon, cloves and bay leaf. Next, add the onion paste to it and sauté for about 1 minute, on a low flame. Do not sauté on high heat or the paste might start turning dark brown in colour.

6. Then add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for about 30 to 40 seconds.

7. Reduce the flame further and add a little hot water to this spice mix. Now, add the powdered spices - turmeric, salt, the red chilli powder for taste and colour, sugar, cumin powder, green chilli paste (to taste) and hot water. Mix well, and cook the masalas or spices. At this point, increase the gas flame or heat.

8. Once the spices are cooked, add yoghurt to it, followed by three ladles of hot water and mix them all well.

9. Next, add the fried fish, cook it along with the gravy and stir through to combine well. Cook it for about 10 minutes on a low flame.

10. Then, add Bengali garam masala powder and ghee or clarified butter and cook it for another minute. Note: Do not overcook the fish after adding the garam masala, or the gravy might turn bitter. Doi Maach is ready.

Serve hot with steamed rice and enjoy!

Recipe Courtesy: Pinch of Spice Restaurant, Dubai

What other recipes would you like featured in the 'Cook with Gulf News Food series?' Tell us at food@gulfnews.com