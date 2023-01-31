Use the ‘Digital Guidebook’ to navigate Taste of Dubai this weekend
Use the ‘Digital Guidebook’ to navigate Taste of Dubai this weekend

Music, Michelin-star restaurants, celebrity chefs and more at the food event

Taste of Dubai
Taste of Dubai takes place from February 3 to February 5 Image Credit: Supplied

Over 15,000 foodies who are expected to come to Taste of Dubai in Partnership with Philips this weekend can navigate the festival and activities through a “digital guidebook”.

Running from February 3 to 5, Taste of Dubai is ready to welcome thousands of food enthusiasts, celebrity chefs and hosts, Michelin-recognised restaurants and more.

Digital Guidebook

Taste of Dubai organisers have also launched the digital guidebook for the festival. Easily accessible on your mobile, guests can find all the latest info and details on the festival, from timetables, classes, location map and more.

Eat

Each restaurant has created an exclusive dish specially designed for the festival, get ready for Michelin-starred quality and renowned celebrity chefs, including Brit Big Zuu, Jenny Morris and UAE-based talent Sara Aqel. 

For all the menus from our 15 restaurants, visit the Taste of Dubai website.

The taste festival has something for everyone’s taste buds. From premium drinks to inventive mocktails, dedicated bars and a tranquil tea garden from Ahmad Tea. You can also join Pepsi at the exclusive Pepsi Mixology bar. Sip expertly crafted drinks alongside other culinary and mixology enthusiasts.

Enjoy

Taste goes beyond bringing you fabulous food: A selection of DJs, musicians and singers will keep the rhythm flowing throughout the weekend. And while you’re enjoying the music, let your little ones explore the woo-hoo! Creators Space or even search for the teddy bear hidden by the team at Ahmad Tea.

For all the entertainment, visit the Taste of Dubai website.

Also, be sure to take advantage of a 10 per cent advance purchase discount by buying tickets in packs of 2, only available until February 2.

More information can also be found on the Taste of Dubai website while tickets can be purchased on Platinumlist.net.

Timings for the weekend are: Friday February 3 from 3pm to 12am; Saturday February 4 from 12pm to 12am; Sunday February 5 from 12pm to 10pm.

Food and drink can be bought from all restaurants at the festival via debit or credit card and RFID cashless wristband, as well as with vouchers included in select ticket packages.

