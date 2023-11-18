Top food deals to try this November: 22 restaurants with new menus, offers and more in the UAE

If you are enjoying the cloudy weather and rain in the UAE by heading out to eat, we have all the food offerings and deals for you to try this November.

Anniversary deals

Joe’s Backyard in Dubai Festival City is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a party on November 30. Guests can enjoy Latin and international live music, and dishes from the a la carte menu from 8pm onwards. Advance booking is required to attend the event.

Sausage Saloon, a South African hotdog brand, located in Dubai Festival City Mall, is celebrating its 26th anniversary. From November 20 to 25, they are offering 26 free hotdogs daily.

New openings

Greek restaurant Anása, in Conrad Dubai, has reopened with a new menu. The restaurant offers Greek dishes such as moussaka and other Mediterranean favourites.

Boga Superfoods, a new restaurant in Dubai focusing on healthy eating, opened in City Walk and Bay Avenue Mall this November. The menu includes breakfast, sandwiches, salads, juices, and desserts. The restaurant is open daily from 8 to 3am.

Dubai Mall's Fashion Avenue now has a new restaurant called Opso, serving a blend of Japanese and Italian cuisine. Some of the signature dishes include tuna-caviar pizza and Wagyu maki with black truffle.

Local's second location has opened at The First Collection Waterfront, Business Bay, Dubai. The all-day dining venue features international cuisine with menu highlights like truffled burrata and tiger prawns. They have a weekly Italian themed night every Thursday from 6.30pm, a ‘Surf and Turf’ themed night every Friday from 6.30pm, and a ‘Taste of Arabia’ night every Saturday from 6.30pm.

The Barnyard has opened in Dubai Hills, offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. The restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating with a coffee selection as well.

The Barnyard has opened in Dubai Hills. Image Credit: Supplied

Expo City Dubai announced a lineup of 28 food and beverage (F&B) brands. Some of the additions include Gup and Shup by Michelin Star Chef Rohit Ghai, Assembly Mezze and Skewers by Chef Tommy, Ajeené by Chef Faisel, and PXB by Loui Blake.

Breakfast, brunch and more

Try out Swissôtel Al Ghurair's Sunday brunch, held from 12.30 to 4pm. The brunch offers international dishes such as Swiss cheese fondue, seafood paella, nasi goreng, black beans enchilada, chicken peri-peri, and Syrian lamb ouzi.

Armani/Caffè is offering guests breakfast with dishes such as uova con asparagi. They also have an afternoon tea, served from 12 to 6pm, with savoury and sweet food options. For dinner, guests can try dishes such as spaghetti i alla chitarra con astice and tagliata di manzo.

Try out Lebanese cuisine at Ka’ak Al Manara Restaurant and Bakery on Al Wasl Road, Dubai. Guests can enjoy their all-day breakfast options such as egg dishes, sausages, halloumi cheese with pesto, and cold mezze.

Join Beau Rivage Bistro's business lunch by the Dubai Water Canal, featuring French dishes such as risotto alla zucca. The offer is available from Monday to Friday between 12 and 3pm.

Soon Nobby x True Izakaya, located in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), is offering a business lunch menu from Monday to Friday, 12 to 4pm. The Japanese set meal features dishes like smoked salmon maki, chicken katsu, and more.

Enjoy autumn in UAE

Bageri Form, a Scandinavian-inspired bakery in Dubai Design District, has a new autumn menu with three tartines to try. They are serving a whipped brie and honey tartine, mushroom and labneh tartine as well as the caper tapenade and halloumi tartine.

Try out the autumn dishes at Bageri Form. Image Credit: Supplied

Those looking to enjoy the weather can visit ‘Le Pre Winter Pop-Up’, a food market, at Al Muwaiji in Al Ain. It features food brands such as Le Pré, Popup Burger, Eight Pizza, and Matera. Visitors can enjoy food, live music, and entertainment. The pop-up food market is open from 4pm to 1am.

Try out Café Milano's truffle season menu at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi this November. Guests can try dishes such as beef tartare with quail egg and honey truffle dressing, and fresh tagliolini.

Risen Café and Artisanal Bakery is offering special autumn-themed desserts. Guests can try their spiced pumpkin and carrot cake throughout November at all their branches in Dubai.

New menu items, deals

Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette in Dubai announced its sushi night every Thursday from 7 pm. Guests can try Japanese starters like edamame and miso soup, sushi rolls, desserts, and more.

Tagomago, a Spanish restaurant and beach club on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, introduced a chef tasting menu for two by their Head Chef Iker Zapata. The four-course menu includes dishes like pan con tomate and sea bass tiradito, goat basque cheesecake, and more.

Belgian Beer Café at Grand Millennium Dubai introduced a revamped menu curated by Chef Arun Kadavath. Guests can try out dishes like bitterballen (meatballs), garlic jalapeno bread, crispy coconut shrimp, and more.

Café Society in Dubai Marina has offers to try. On ‘Pasta Tuesdays’ they have Italian pasta and lasagnas for diners to enjoy. Currently, they are also offering a discount on pastries and sweet treats. On weekends, they have a buy one pizza and get one free offer. On Wednesdays, they have an unlimited sushi offer, and on Mondays, women get a 50 per cent discount on the menu.

Yoko Sizzlers is offering over 60 sizzlers to choose from, with savoury and sweet options such as their sizzling brownie. The dishes can be tried at their Al Karama and Al Nahda branches.