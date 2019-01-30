So back to the mini-festival. Perusing the line of food trucks, I decided on spicy wings. BBQ chicken is way up there on my food love list. I placed my order and waited, and I got my food. Now to use the word disappointed would be an understatement. In my head I was thinking, I’ve just paid Dh50 for four wings and about 10 fat chips. That’s 10 pounds in my money. Where had this chicken been sourced from, and had it been privately schooled? This certainly wasn’t cheap chicken.