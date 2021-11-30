Looking for quick midweek dinner recipes? Try these 5 at home

Korean vegetable pancake is a popular snack in the country Image Credit: Anupa Kurian-Murshed/Gulf News

Dubai: Making a weekly meal plan is the best way to save money and lead a healthy lifestyle. There are many benefits. First, it helps plan your grocery list, in turn making shopping easy. Second, if your meal requires marination or soaking overnight, then thinking ahead is the best way. Third, if guests turn up unexpectedly at your doorstep, there will always be a good home-cooked food to serve.

It’s often dinner meals that are difficult to cook because a long day at work leaves little time and energy to make an elaborate meal. One of the reasons why ‘dinner recipes’ remain a popular search on Google. Here are 5 easy and healthy vegetarian featured recipes from Gulf News Food.

Stuffed peppers

Image Credit: Shutterstock

A dish that looks good and tastes even better – stuffed bell peppers. The filling is made of crumbly cheese, spinach and pine nuts and stuffed in yellow, orange and green coloured bell peppers. Prepare the filling, put it in the bell peppers and bake for 15 – 20 minutes. You have a healthy and delicious meal ready. Here is the recipe for baking it. Have leftover rice? You can use that as a filling too.

Thai basil stir-fry

Thai basil Stir-fry Image Credit: Supplied/Café Isan

For a quick and delicious dinner for two, this Thai recipe uses a mix of vegetables such as broccoli, green beans, white cabbage, red onion, along tofu served with a portion of aromatic jasmine rice. Two ingredients that make or break this dish are – Thai hot basil leaves and vegan oyster sauce, made with mushrooms.

Alu Tehri or potato rice

Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Tehri is a popular Awadhi (a former region of present-day Central India) dish made with fried potatoes and long-grained basmati rice. A few pantry staples like– onions, ginger, garlic, coriander powder and turmeric, and you have a meal ready in 30 minutes. A simple yet scrumptious recipe.

The creamiest mushroom risotto

Mushroom risotto Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/GN

Delicious mushroom cream in melted rice; this vegetarian recipe takes patience but is totally worth it. You will need carnaroli risotto rice, vegetable stock (read the recipe), button and shimeji mushrooms, white onion and shredded parmesan cheese. The rice and mushroom cream is prepared separately and then mixed together with a dash of butter and shredded parmesan. Want to know more about risotto and its origin? Read here

Korean vegetable pancake with sweet potato and onions or Yachaejeon

Korean vegetable pancake is a popular snack in the country Image Credit: Anupa Kurian-Murshed/Gulf News

Korean pancake, pronounced as yah-cheh-jeeon, these savoury pancakes are simple and easy to cook, especially on a busy work night. For this recipe, you will need a sweet potato, carrots, ivy gourd, thick leek and onions sliced thin. You can add as much or as little vegetables as you please, but the more, the better the crunch. Serve warm with spicy dipping sauce (read the recipe) and enjoy! Our editor adapted this recipe from online food vlogger Emily Kim, popularly known as Maangchi