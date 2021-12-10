It's winter in the UAE! Here are 7 classic recipes to try out this season

Tis’ the season for 7 winter recipes! Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

The wait is over. It’s finally winter in Dubai. It calls for road trips, cosy cardigans, and definitely a barbecue party under the stars. It’s much more fun when you have food involved, don’t you think? Maybe freshly fried Emirati luqaimat seems like a great idea, or Indian pakoras, or a few grilled kebabs would do just fine.

However, it isn’t always fried, sugary and buttery dishes that leave your taste buds happy. From the creamiest butter chicken to warm French potage, Food by Gulf News gathered our healthiest (and tastiest) recipes for a hearty winter.

1. Kibbeh Meshwi

Grilled dumplings for the winter! Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Don’t let that grill go dusty. It’s time to take it out and try out the recipe for Middle Eastern croquettes, which are filled with lamb and pine nuts. Served and eaten best with grilled tomatoes, chillies, mint and yoghurt, these grilled dumplings can be made in under an hour and use traditional Emirati spices.

2. French potage

Image used for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Potage Valeria Boltneva for Pexels

A warm soup on a cold winter’s day? Yes, please! Try our Editor’s recipe for creamy, wholesome French potage. Made with puréed vegetables, the dish is seasoned with thyme, zaatar and broth, among other ingredients.

3. Butter chicken

Butter chicken calls for a hot, crispy, buttered piece of naan or flatbread Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

American actor and singer Lady Gaga’s favourite dish is butter chicken. Made using simple ingredients, the dish is known for its rich tomato base, which gives it a sweet yet tangy taste. Best eaten with buttered naan or flatbread, butter chicken is a dish that has been popular ever since the 1950s and continues to satisfy taste buds the world over. Therefore, we definitely recommend you try it out with this guide!

4. American and Texan chilli con carne

Chili Con Carne Image Credit: Shutterstock

Spicy food is definitely a must-have on every table, come winter. According to webmd.com, spicy food comes packed with benefits, and that’s more than enough reason for you to try out this Tex-Mex classic recipe. Made from the goodness of beans stew and spiced meat, the dish tastes best when accompanied with boiled rice or crusty bread and a salad.

5. Malleh Fogah

A traditional Emirati slow-cooked rice and preserved fish dish called Malleh fogah Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

This Emirati rice dish is slow-cooked with preserved fish. Made using an assortment of ingredients, which include herbs, tomatoes, Emirati bezar spice blend, dried lime and malleh, this recipe is quite easy to make given you have 40 minutes to spare. Try it out

6. Lachedaar Paratha

Lachedaar, or flaky, paratha Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News.

Paratha brings to mind flatbread placed on a circular griddle, smeared with butter and fluffed to perfection. However, why stick to a regular recipe when you can make lachedaar paratha? A popular Pakistani flaky flatbread that can be can be made in two forms – plain or stuffed with potatoes, it is best eaten when paired with a cup of chai (tea), a gravy or spiced pickle. Try out the recipe here.

7. Sambal seabass

Singaporean sambal seabass recipe Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

This recipe uses a grill and banana leaves to cook the fish to perfection. A Singaporean delight, the seabass fillet is marinated using a Sambal barbecue mix and takes only 10 minutes. Therefore, if you are running short of time, this is the perfect recipe to try out.