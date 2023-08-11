Indian Independence Day offers: 8 restaurants with special menus, dishes and more in the UAE

It’s Indian Independence Day on August 15 and restaurants across the UAE are celebrating with curated menus, special dishes, and dining experiences. If you are looking to enjoy some Indian cuisine, here are some places to visit.

The Indian-cuisine inspired restaurant in Downtown Dubai, Masti, launched a limited edition cassata kulfi tiranga to mark the occasion. The frozen dairy dessert has the colours of the Indian flag, saffron, white, and green. Guests can try out the dessert on August 15.

Indian restaurant Punjab Grill has tricolour dishes from August 11 to 15 to celebrate. Try out their paneer roulade with makhani and saag, as well as their chicken tikka sampler. The dishes are available at both their Dubai and Abu Dhabi branches.

Punjab Grill has tricolour dishes to try this Indian Independence Day. Image Credit: Supplied

Mumbai street food brand, Yummy Dosa introduced their ‘Tiranga Dosa’. The dish combines three flavours: pizza dosa, cheese chili dosa, and plain cheese dosa. Each one represents a colour of the Indian flag. The dish is available on August 15 at their Sharjah, Karama, or Discovery Gardens branches.

Pincode by Kunal Kapur launched a curated menu to mark the occasion. Guests can enjoy dishes such as potato salli chaat, spiced potato fritters topped with sweet curd, chutneys, and potato salli or Punjabi chole and potato kulcha, and more. The menu will be available on August 15.

Try out the curated menu at Pincode by Kunal Kapur. Image Credit: Supplied

Dhaba Lane has a thali to try out for the occasion. There are two versions of the thali, the vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Guests can enjoy dishes such as paneer tikka, dal makhani, murgh palak lehsuni, murgh tikka, and more. The offering is available from August 14 to 18.

Khyber, Dukes The Palm, has a three-course set menu for guests dining between 5 to 11pm, on August 15. Diners can enjoy a three-course vegetarian or non-vegetarian set menu with dishes such as nilgiris mahi tikka, angara chicken tikka, shahi panner, dal maharani, tiranga ghevar tart, and more.

Michelin Guide-recognised restaurant, Bombay Bungalow, has introduced dishes to celebrate the occasion, which guests can try from August 7 to 15. Visitors can enjoy the 'Tiranga Kebab' - a trio of basil paneer tikka, malai chicken tikka, and narangi mahi tikka and more.

Farzi Dubai announced a three-course, tri-coloured menu referencing the Indian flag. Guests can visit any of their Dubai venues and enjoy dishes such as paneer tikka makhana, cardamom ras malai, and more. The menu is available on August 15, from 12pm.