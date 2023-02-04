Gulf News Food Editor wins cooking challenge on day 1 of Taste of Dubai

A dish made by the Food by Gulf News editor impressed the chef judging the Kibsons Cooking Challenge so much that she won first place at Taste of Dubai in Partnership with Philips.

Thousands of attendees enjoyed masterclasses and cooking challenges on the opening day of the event, on February 3.

The food challenges took place all through the day and representing Gulf News, was Anupa Kurian-Murshed, Senior Digital Content Planning Editor and founding editor of Food by Gulf News. Her sous chef for the evening was Evangeline Elsa, Social Media Editor at Gulf News.

The masterclass was hosted by Big Zuu, a television personality, rapper, and chef hailing from the UK. Originally from Sierra Leone, the chef chose to make a dish close to his heart - Granat soup, also known as West African Peanut Soup. ‘Granat’ comes from the phrase ‘ground nut’.

He said: “It’s a stew but we call it soup and we enjoy it with rice. I had it growing up.”

Adding that he feels “emotional” cooking it in front of the big crowd present at Taste of Dubai, he said: “Granat soup is something my mum has made for years. When she hears that I am cooking and tasting this in Dubai, she will be so proud.“

The dish is made with a base of onions, ginger, garlic, and tomato, and has a surprising ingredient hidden in it - peanut butter.

The chef went around the table tasting the dish made by around a dozen teams. Not revealing who the winner is yet, he said: “I will be choosing the dish with the most flavour.”

At the end of the session, Zuu announced that Kurian-Murshed and Elsa had won.

Discover more from the chef at Taste of Dubai this weekend! Image Credit: Supplied

If you too are looking to enjoy the food by Michelin-starred restaurants, celebrity chefs and participate in free cooking sessions, the links to the tickets are available on Taste of Dubai’s website.