Duba: Pai Thai, one of Dubai’s authentic Thai restaurant at Jumeirah Al Qasr, is bringing back The Rite of Siam, its popular Friday brunch.
The new brunch launches this weekend and is available every Friday from 12.30 to 4pm, delivering a Thai food journey complemented with an extensive beverage selection and an ambient atmosphere provided by a live DJ.
Brunch kicks off with an Abra trip through the Madinat Jumeirah waterways to the venue, where guests are welcomed by a Thai gong and receive a traditional Thai lemongrass-infused hand sanitization ritual before being taken to their table to enjoy a welcome beverage of Nuan, a Thai beverage made with homemade jasmine tea syrup.
The foodie experience allows guests to enjoy a four-courses of Pai Thai’s family sharing-style dishes, featuring much-loved signatures such as Sate Gai (grilled marinated chicken sate with turmeric peanut sauce); Som Tam Je (green papaya salad with cashew nut and tamarind dressing); Gaeng Khiew Wan Phak (green chicken curry with Thai eggplant and Thai basil); and Kao Niew Ma Muang (sweet sticky rice with ripe mango and coconut syrup), which will be prepared tableside, making for an Instagrammable culinary experience.
The Rite of Siam menu is available in a vegetarian or vegan version upon request. Brunch packages start at Dh245 for food and soft drinks; and Dh395 for food with a wide selection of house beverages, including sparkling.
Pai Thai has recently partnered up with Repeat, a free app that rewards consumers for returning to their favourite restaurants sooner, with up to 30 per cent off their total bill. The discount is based on your visit frequency, where customers who visit more often within a shorter period of time can avail a higher discount.