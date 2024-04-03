Eid feasts and new eats: Dubai's April dining delights

Plan your Eid celebrations

Celebrate Eid Al Fitr at Ariana's Persian Kitchen in Atlantis The Royal with a set menu from April 9 to April 11. Lunch will be served from 12noon to 3pm, and dinner from 6 to 11pm. Please note that the à la carte menu will not be available during this period.

Canal Central Hotel Business Bay located along Dubai Canal, extends a warm invitation to savour the essence of Eid Al Fitr. The culinary team has curated an international buffet which will be available from 7 to 10.30pm throughout Eid.

Experience the Eid Al Fitr feast at Zenon Dubai. Dine in at this AI-driven restaurant, serving a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian flavours. Located by the main entrance of Kempinski Central Avenue, the feast is available daily from 12noon to 3am and is served with options from the à la carte menu.

Breakfast and lunch

Loona Dubai at Vida residence, Down Town Dubai, has announced the launch of its new breakfast menu. Breakfast is served from 9am to 12noon, with options available until 6pm. The operating hours are Sunday to Thursday, 9 to 12am, and Friday to Saturday, 9 to 1am.

Uchi in DIFC, a Japanese fine dining restaurant recognized by Gault and Millau, offers a business lunch. You can choose from a traditional three-course feast or a streamlined two-course meal. Business lunch is available from Monday to Friday, 12noon to 3.30pm.

Ramadan offer

Enjoy a Ramadan getaway at Address Sky View with a special offer valid until April 7. Guests who book a stay during Ramadan can save 20 per cent on the best available rates and delight in a complimentary iftar at The Restaurant, which has a specially curated menu.

Discover a new cuisine

Experience Uzbek cuisine every Monday at OSH Del Mar in Dubai Marina. Enjoy their latest culinary delight, Kazan Plov, from 8 to 10pm.

Happy Vishu!

Celebrate Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, with a grand feast of 28 traditional dishes (Sadhya) at Kovalam, a multi-cuisine restaurant at the President Hotel located in Karama, Dubai. It will take place on April 13 and 14 from 12noon to 4pm.

