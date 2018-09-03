Refresh

This spot is a new home-grown modern Mediterranean cafe in the heart of DIFC at Marble Walk. The light, simple and honest food is inspired by the owner’s Greek heritage, and of course, their love for a Mediterranean diet. Consider it an all-day dining destination whether breakfast, lunch, dinner, tea, coffee or homemade cake and pastries.

Location: Marble Walk, DIFC

Cost: Dishes range in price from Dh23 to Dh90

Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 7.30am to 9.30pm, and on Friday and Saturday from 8.30am to 5.30pm

L’Artisan du Burger

L’Artisan du Burger is a Parisian restaurant with a focus on hand-crafted burgers using natural ingredients and it just opened in Dubai Mall. L’Artisan du Burger is one of the first burger restaurants to be featured on the Michelin Guide in France. Here in Dubai they are offering a selection of signature burgers, including the Ice Aux Cignes burger; a seared tuna and tzatziki patty served on a black squid ink and Nigella seed bun, or the Place Vendome grilled duck and foie gras burger.

Location: Dubai Mall, First Floor, Opposite the Ice Rink

Cost: Starting From Dh45

Timings: Daily from 10am to 12am

La Carnita

La Carnita is the hottest new spot in town. Hailing all the way from Toronto (my favourite city on earth) La Carnita brings the freshest street art, street food and street sounds — straight out of the Six (that’s Drake speak for Toronto). La Carnita started out as an inaugural pop-up where artwork was sold and tacos were given away for free. Inspired by the vibes of Mexico City, LA and San Francisco, you’ll enjoy industrial urban design and décor, Latin American street food, cocktails and old school hip-hop. Get your reservations in quickly.

Location: The basement of the InterContinental in Dubai Marina

Cost: Various

Timings: Daily from 5pm to 12am

Nara Pan Asian

Head over to this Insta-worthy new venue and try their evening brunch, where you can feast on unlimited dim sum and sushi straight from the live sushi station. The casual eatery serving up Thai, Chinese and Japanese cuisine will also be offering traditional favourites such as Teriyaki beef and Thai Green Curry for mains. End the meal with desserts like Japanese Cheesecake. Live music including a Colombian harpist, a saxophone player and a live DJ will set the backdrop to the night to continue until 3am.

Location: Cluster A, JLT, Dubai (On the lake level, downstairs from the Movenpick Hotel)

Cost: Dh349 per person including house beverages

Timings: Thursdays from 8pm — 11pm