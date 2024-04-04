Dubai Restaurant Week 2024: Your guide to a 17-day culinary adventure

Dubai: Calling all food enthusiasts! It’s that time of year again—Dubai Restaurant Week is back as part of the 11th annual Dubai Food Festival. From Friday, April 26 to Sunday, May 12, prepare your taste buds for an incredible 17-day culinary extravaganza. Book your spot now and get ready to embark on a delectable journey through the city’s finest dining experiences.
Here’s what you get
Dubai Restaurant Week will feature specially curated set menus from more than 50 of Dubai’s most popular restaurants at unbeatable prices. From fine dining establishments to local concepts and hidden gems, participating venues will present two-course lunch menus or three-course dinners, allowing you to explore new flavours.
“Dubai Restaurant Week is a celebration of the city’s booming dining scene and the chefs and culinary trailblazers who have helped place the city on the global gastronomic stage,” said Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment. ‘With even more restaurants taking part this year and so many different cuisines involved, it’s an incredible opportunity to explore Dubai’s diverse culinary offering at great value while immersing yourself in Dubai Food Festival’s vibrant atmosphere,” he added.
You can also enjoy extraordinary dining experiences at Michelin and Gault and Millau recognised restaurants as well as those featured in the 2024 Middle East and North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants list. These include 21Grams, Carnival By Trèsind, Jun’s, Reif Kushiyaki, Roka and Uchi, to name just a few. The Green-Michelin awarded Lowe and Boca will also be taking part, giving diners the chance to enjoy eco-friendly fare.
Dubai Restaurant Week participating restaurants:
- 21Grams
- Accents Restaurant and Terrace
- Al Khaima
- Al Mandaloun
- Al Nafoorah
- Arabian Tea House
- Babushka Modern Grandma’s Cuisine
- Bastion
- Boca
- Bombay Borough
- Brasserie Boulud
- Bull & Bear
- Bushra by Buddha Bar
- Bytes Restaurant
- Cargo
- Carna By Dario Cecchini
- Carnival By Trèsind
- Couqley French Restaurant
- Fi’lia Dubai
- French Riviera
- Hillhouse Brasserie
- Hoe Lee Kow
- Hoi An
- Ibn AlBahr
- India Palace Restaurant
- Indya by Vineet
- Jaleo by José Andrés
- Jun’s
- Kata
- Kayto
- Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge
- Le Bistro by Salmontini
- LOWE
- Maison Mathis
- Matagi
- Maya by Chef Richard Sandoval
- Mina Brasserie
- monno restaurant Dubai
- Nightjar City Walk
- Rare
- Reform Social and Grill
- Reif Japanese Kushiyaki
- Rhodes W1
- Rockfish
- Roka
- Shamiana
- Shang Palace
- Somewhere Galleria
- Sumosan
- Tan Cha
- Tabu
- Taiko
- The Artisan
- The Crossing
- The Hide Restaurant
- Tomo
- Torno Subito
- Toro Toro
- Uchi
- Zheng He’s
From Indian to Latin American, Asian to European – there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a connoisseur seeking new experiences or simply looking to enjoy a delicious meal with friends and family, Dubai Restaurant Week promises to delight all palates.