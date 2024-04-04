Dubai Restaurant Week 2024: Your guide to a 17-day culinary adventure

Dubai: Calling all food enthusiasts! It’s that time of year again—Dubai Restaurant Week is back as part of the 11th annual Dubai Food Festival. From Friday, April 26 to Sunday, May 12, prepare your taste buds for an incredible 17-day culinary extravaganza. Book your spot now and get ready to embark on a delectable journey through the city’s finest dining experiences.

Here’s what you get

Dubai Restaurant Week will feature specially curated set menus from more than 50 of Dubai’s most popular restaurants at unbeatable prices. From fine dining establishments to local concepts and hidden gems, participating venues will present two-course lunch menus or three-course dinners, allowing you to explore new flavours.

“Dubai Restaurant Week is a celebration of the city’s booming dining scene and the chefs and culinary trailblazers who have helped place the city on the global gastronomic stage,” said Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment. ‘With even more restaurants taking part this year and so many different cuisines involved, it’s an incredible opportunity to explore Dubai’s diverse culinary offering at great value while immersing yourself in Dubai Food Festival’s vibrant atmosphere,” he added.

Dubai Restaurant Week will feature specially curated set menus from more than 50 of Dubai’s most popular restaurants. Image Credit: Supplied

You can also enjoy extraordinary dining experiences at Michelin and Gault and Millau recognised restaurants as well as those featured in the 2024 Middle East and North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants list. These include 21Grams, Carnival By Trèsind, Jun’s, Reif Kushiyaki, Roka and Uchi, to name just a few. The Green-Michelin awarded Lowe and Boca will also be taking part, giving diners the chance to enjoy eco-friendly fare.

Dubai Restaurant Week participating restaurants:

21Grams

Accents Restaurant and Terrace

Al Khaima

Al Mandaloun

Al Nafoorah

Arabian Tea House

Babushka Modern Grandma’s Cuisine

Bastion

Boca

Bombay Borough

Brasserie Boulud

Bull & Bear

Bushra by Buddha Bar

Bytes Restaurant

Cargo

Carna By Dario Cecchini

Carnival By Trèsind

Couqley French Restaurant

Fi’lia Dubai

French Riviera

Hillhouse Brasserie

Hoe Lee Kow

Hoi An

Ibn AlBahr

India Palace Restaurant

Indya by Vineet

Jaleo by José Andrés

Jun’s

Kata

Kayto

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

Le Bistro by Salmontini

LOWE

Maison Mathis

Matagi

Maya by Chef Richard Sandoval

Mina Brasserie

monno restaurant Dubai

Nightjar City Walk

Rare

Reform Social and Grill

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

Rhodes W1

Rockfish

Roka

Shamiana

Shang Palace

Somewhere Galleria

Sumosan

Tan Cha

Tabu

Taiko

The Artisan

The Crossing

The Hide Restaurant

Tomo

Torno Subito

Toro Toro

Uchi

Zheng He’s