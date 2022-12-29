Dubai is emerging as a global culinary hub: A journey to excellence

Dubai: Michelin stars. Global gastronomy hub. Food tourism. 13,000 eateries to restaurants serving international cuisines, the most of any city in the MENA region. Dubai is a haven for all those looking for a unique culinary experience.

According to this year’s Gastronomy Industry Report 2022, published by the Dubai Economy and Tourism department in September, more than half of Dubai residents (52 per cent) dine out up to three times a week.

The Government of Dubai website also highlights how Dubai was declared the world’s fourth-best destination for food lovers in TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

In an email interview with Gulf News, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), explained how Dubai is emerging as a global food hub and what is in store for the F&B sector in the city.

What are the key strategies adopted by DET to help make Dubai a global food hub? In fact, was this a definite move or part of the evolution as tourism and multicultural population increase happened? How is Dubai positioning itself within the global perspective – as a food destination?

We are committed to elevating Dubai’s position as a year-round global gastronomy hub, inspired by the vision of His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make it the world’s best city to live in, work and visit.

We continue to invest in and highlight our Gastronomy Always on Campaign (GAON), in an effort to support the city’s F&B industry, which is represented by more than 13,000 diverse restaurants and cafés. Our focus going into 2023 is to continue to drive growth across the hospitality and F&B sectors based on the four pillars of diversity, value for money, authenticity, and experiential. The city has welcomed a raft of accolades, new initiatives and internationally renowned dining guides, which have further elevated the destination’s reputation as a world-class destination for epicures.

Chosen by global travellers as the world’s #1 global destination in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2022, Dubai was also selected as the number one destination for ‘City Lovers’ and #4 destination for ‘Food Lovers’, further ensuring the city remains top-of-mind among foodies around the world.

This year we saw 16 of the city’s restaurants and chefs being recognised in the inaugural edition of Middle East and North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants, which celebrated culinary excellence across the region. We also welcomed the launch of Michelin Guide Dubai, which featured a total of 69 restaurants, including 14 Bib Gourmand winners and an award bestowed for high-quality food at low prices, as well as individual awards for, a Green Star, Young Chef, Sommelier and a restaurant award for Best Welcome and Service. The city also welcomed the culinary critic brand Gault&Millau in spring 2022, featuring expert reviews.

We are continually working to launch initiatives to further catalyse growth, increase spend and further elevate the city’s reputation as a global gastronomy hub by exploring new food industry innovations and culinary experiences. With the city’s year-round programme of key restaurant events, gourmet showcases and culinary platforms, Dubai is fast emerging as a leading gourmet destination and a magnet for discerning foodies, epicurean travellers and culinary aficionados.

What are the initiatives that has DET launched, in line with this?

In addition to the continued efforts of our GAON campaign, we have also launched the first-ever Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report, which is a comprehensive study of the city and region’s gastronomy scene, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a much sought-after global destination for food tourism. The inaugural report was unveiled in September 2022 at a gastronomy forum hosted by DET and was attended by more than 100 restaurateurs, culinary specialists and key stakeholders from the food and beverage sector.

The report was generated to highlight the year-round programme of key foodie events, gourmet showcases and culinary platforms. A survey on a number of residents evaluated their perception of Dubai as an international foodie destination and it showed that over 55 per cent of respondents ranked Dubai as the number one global gastronomy hub followed by London and New York. The survey also highlighted that 52 per cent of residents in the city dine out up to three times per week.

The city also, impressively, ranks second in categories such as world-class chefs, fine dining and service at restaurants, ahead of New York, London, Singapore and Istanbul. The report also points out that 72.2 per cent of international visitors said they are happy with the overall quality of food they ate in Dubai and the restaurants they dined in.

This insightful research has reaffirmed Dubai’s standing as an international hub for gastronomy, and a beacon for visionary restaurateurs, chefs, discerning foodies, epicurean travellers and culinary aficionados. The inaugural ‘Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report’ also highlights that Dubai’s vibrant and stimulating food scene is a direct reflection of the city itself, with the city being one of the most culturally diverse destinations around the world and a melting pot of more than 200 nationalities. This diversity, alongside the city’s enabling framework and dynamic ecosystem has fueled Dubai’s acceleration into a unique international culinary hub.

What are the unique aspects of the Dubai F&B sector?

Dubai’s vibrant and stimulating food scene is a direct reflection of the city itself, with the city being one of the most culturally diverse destinations around the world and a melting pot of more than 200 nationalities. This diversity, alongside the city’s enabling framework and dynamic ecosystem has fueled Dubai’s acceleration into a unique international gastronomy hub. From home-grown eateries, to gourmet institutions and fine dining restaurants, right through to relaxed food halls and neighbourhood cafes, Dubai boasts more than 13,000 exciting cafes and restaurants with something to suit all palates. Over the years, Dubai has grown to become one of the world’s most sought after destinations, and its food scene has matured and evolved alongside this.

With the recent rebound in demand, do you foresee public spending or demand spiking or plateauing early next year in the gastronomy sector?

Gastronomy has become an exciting part of Dubai’s tourism landscape as a meal in Dubai is unlike anywhere else in the world – you can choose between street food to fine dining, and from authentic Emirati cuisine to unique homegrown eateries. Award-winning international chefs are bringing their own unique concepts from across the world to Dubai, whilst homegrown chefs create fusion cuisine and signature dishes representative of the city’s mix of many cultural influences.

Dining in Dubai is more affordable and rewarding as some of the finest restaurants in Dubai offer daily deals, all-inclusive brunches, business lunches or promotions where kids can dine free. Dubai’s restaurants also offer an abundance of seasonal offers through annual events such as Restaurant Week and Dubai Food Festival, which are all part of Dubai’s Retail Calendar.

Can you briefly describe key plans in place to increase consumer spend and further develop Dubai as a global food hub?

Gastronomy is essential to Dubai’s DNA as a tourist destination and we are constantly seeking out ways to reinvent and better our offering to further enhance Dubai’s F&B sector and inspire new initiatives. Our comprehensive ‘Gastronomy Always On’ programme aims to create an environment of creativity and support for Dubai’s leading restaurateurs, culinary pioneers, homegrown restaurants, as well as Dubai institutions, through a wide range of events and initiatives. We will continue to drive growth across the hospitality and F&B sector in collaboration with our stakeholders and partners based on the four pillars of; diversity, value for money, authenticity, and experiential highlighting that there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Looking to 2023, we can expect more and more growth within the sector and a line-up of exciting activities throughout the city’s F&B scene. From the tenth edition of the Dubai Food Festival, to Restaurant Week, the team at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) are continually striving to support the city’s efforts to be the world’s leading gastronomy destination. We are confident that these escalated efforts will further boost Dubai’s standing as a magnet for visionary restaurateurs, world-class chefs, culinary travellers and more.

How has the introduction of the Michelin Guide helped in making Dubai a food destination?

The Michelin Guide launched their inaugural Dubai edition in 2022, which has recognised 69 of Dubai’s most esteemed dining destinations including over 21 types of global cuisines, as well as 14 restaurants being awarded a Bib Gourmand, 11 receiving one or two Michelin Stars and one restaurant being awarded the Green Star. This was an incredible achievement for the city’s dining scene which supported the city to cement its position as a global destination for food tourism, and a well-deserved recognition of the talented chefs and restaurateurs who make up Dubai’s gastronomy sector. The coming of the guide has further highlighted Dubai’s offering to more audiences around the world, with the globally acclaimed prestige of Michelin.

What are the trends you foresee in the F&B sector, especially within the tourism perspective in the coming two or three years?