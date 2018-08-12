On a recent trip to London I stayed at the house of a friend I’ve known for 20 years. They always host me when I’m in town.

My last stay in the UK was late last year, which also happened to mark the start of my friend’s epic ground-floor extension. Fast forward eight months and I’m back at the house, with the huge kitchen extension completed, and to say it is the kitchen of my dreams would be an understatement. Smooth marble worktops, eight-range hob, double oven and a super high-tech dishwasher. “When can I cook?’ I asked, to which they replied, “We were hoping you would say that”.

That evening I whipped up a chili beef stir-fry, making use of the central ‘wok ring’ and using fresh herbs from the garden. I was in kitchen heaven. I love the prep involved in a wok dish; carefully chopping and slicing ingredients, placing them in small bowls under the watchful eye of my host. She would also swiftly remove dishes meant to go into the dishwasher while I concentrated on the wok. The only thing I dislike about cooking is washing up. Filling bowls with soapy water and leaving them to stand is unfortunately just a temporary solution, as I’ve quickly realised dishes don’t wash themselves. I’m not saying I still live like a student, but immersing my hands in a deep bowl of soapy water is not something I enjoy, ever.

In my previous apartments, I have been fortunate to have had space for a dishwasher, but my current place in Dubai doesn’t have the room. Unlike my dream kitchen in the UK, I’m short of endless marble worktops, and only have four rings on my cooker. So any recipe that reduces the amount of washing up is always a winner — cue one-pot meals.

Like a Spanish paella and African jollof rice cooked in single pans, this recipe is an excellent one-pot, hassle-free mid-week meal that can also be frozen.

Okra or ladyfingers are used in many African and South Asian dishes. They’re high in vitamin C, and can boost your immune system. Some people find the texture strange, but it is a versatile ingredient for everything from soups to stews. If it’s not to your liking, you can substitute okra with courgette or mini sweetcorn for this recipe.

I may have a kitchen half the size as the one in London, but this one-pot meal also means half the time and hassle — with absolutely no skimping on taste and minimal washing up.