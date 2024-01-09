Check out these 10 food deals to try in Dubai this January

Dubai is an ideal location for food lovers in January, as numerous food events and deals are currently available, including Athenian lunch, vegan menu, and Three Kings Day celebration. Here are 10 food deals that you must try.

Dhaba Lane , a Punjabi restaurant, has launched its winter menu, which is inspired by the iconic Grand Trunk Road. The menu includes Kala Chana Kahwa, a traditional black chickpea soup with aromatic spices. Vegetarians can try the Tandoori Gobhi, while others can indulge in the Murgh Seekh Patialvi or the Sikandari Raan Paratha - a savoury and tender leg of lamb/goat served with flaky parathas. The winter menu is available all day long. Dhaba Lane has four locations in Dubai: Karama, Garhoud , Jumeirah Lakes Towers and Al Nahda.

Eva's Fusion Restaurant & Cafe, located in Millennium Place, Al Barsha, offers a special four-course vegan menu for the month of Veganuary. The set menu includes a choice of soup, salad, appetiser, main course, and rice or bread. You can choose between tomato soup with garlic bread or veggie manchow soup with crispy noodles. For salads, you can try the Avocado Summer Corn Salad or the Duo Melon and Leafy Green Salad. As for appetisers, there are several options, such as spiced potato wedges, French fries, nachos with guacamole and salsa, schezwan mock meat dry, and crispy mushroom chilli. For the main course, they serve Dal Tadka, Mix Tawa Vegetables, or Schezwan Fried Rice. You can also choose rice options like steamed rice, jeera rice, or the Saffron Pulao. The special vegan menu is available all day until January 31.

At the Al Manara Beach Bar, Sip and Taco offers a special deal where customers can enjoy one taco of their choice and a beverage at an exclusive price. This offer is valid from Monday to Friday between the hours of 4pm to 7pm. Al Manara Beach Bar also organises a sunday BBQ at the beach, offering grilled delicacies and a selection of comfort food every Sunday from 12:30 to 4pm.

Salmon Guru, located in Business Bay, Dubai, has recently updated their menu, including ramen noodles, Thai salad, crispy nori seaweed topped seabass nigiri, and roasted lobster tail. In addition, hot bites like Smoked Picanha Tataki, a rare grilled picanha steak brushed with umami oil, are also available. For the main course, they offer Beef Kofta, a tandoori-marinated minced beef kofta served on garlic butter brushed naan bread. For dessert, indulge in the Cannoli Duo, which combines Italian flavours with pistachio ricotta and dulce de leche mascarpone.

Salmon Guru Dubai has refreshed its menu Image Credit: Supplied

Acacia Lounge offers an afternoon tea experience. The lounge offers a variety of treats, including scones, sandwiches, and cakes, which can be enjoyed alongside a selection of hot beverages. The afternoon tea experience is available daily from 2 to 5pm and promises to be an artful and indulgent experience.

Sauce, located in the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, serves burgers and milkshakes daily from 4 to 9 pm. In addition to that, guests can enjoy playing various indoor games like air hockey, Jenga, Uno cards, and Connect 4 in the spacious indoor setting of the restaurant.

Luciano's restaurant, situated in the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, is providing an exclusive three-course set menu with beverages at a special price. The menu comprises a diverse culinary experience, available every day from 7 to 10 pm.

Avli by Tashas is hosting their bi-weekly Avli Athenian Lunch on Saturdays from 1 to 5pm starting on January 20 and continuing on January 27, February 3 and 17. The event is focused on presenting vegan and vegetarian cuisine in collaboration with Greek Nomad Chef Andreas Lagos. The head chef Vlassia Anagnostou has handpicked 11 vegan and 34 vegetarian dishes from over 50 buffet items. Additionally, guests can purchase vegan jams, preserves, glyko, balsamic vinegar, pickles, salts, herbs, and spices to take home from Bakaliko during the Athenian Lunch hours.

LPM Restaurant & Bar Dubai is marking Three Kings Day by introducing a range of seasonal pastries, including the Couronne des Rois cake. The celebration runs from January 6 until January 21 and features lemon as the main ingredient in this unique take on a classic dessert. The cake is made with brioche bread and sugar instead of candied fruit, and will be available at an exclusive price across all locations.

Couronne des Rois cake Image Credit: Supplied

The Mill Café & Bakery, located in Al Barari, Dubai, promotes wellness this month and offers a variety of breakfast options such as bircher muesli, apple pie oats, homemade granola, avocado on toast, and more. In addition to their Mediterranean salad and Roast Chicken Sandwich, they are introducing vegan desserts such as chocolate raspberry tart, creme brulée tart, apple tart, vegan brownie, and vegan chocolate chip cookie.

The Mill Café & Bakery Image Credit: Supplied