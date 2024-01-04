9 winter special food deals this January in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah

In January, there are several special food events and deals taking place in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah. These events include the Orthodox Christmas dinner and Befana Brunch, where you can enjoy delicious meals. Additionally, if you're interested in plant-based foods, this is a great time to explore vegan options. Veganuary is currently happening, and you can discover some healthy and tasty vegan food options.

Michelin star restaurant Ossiano at Atlantis, The Palm, is hosting an Orthodox Christmas dinner, featuring an 11-course menu. The menu will be paired with selected beverages. Guests can also enjoy caviar to mark the occasion. The dinner will take place until January, Monday 8. The restaurant will be open from 6pm to 1am. All beverages are à la carte, and children aged 9 and below are not allowed to dine.

Michelin star restaurant Ossiano at Atlantis, The Palm, is hosting an Orthodox Christmas dinner Image Credit: Supplied

La Mar by Gastón Acurio, which serves Peruvian cuisine located in Atlantis The Royal is celebrating Orthodox Christmas. The restaurant offers a selection of festive specials until January 10 from 6pm to 11pm. Guests can enjoy dishes such as nigiri kobe, cebiche chalaco, and oysters at an exclusive price, in addition to the à la carte menu. Children aged ten or above are only permitted to dine after 8:30 pm. A resident DJ will provide entertainment.

Catch at St. Regis Abu Dhabi is offering a special Orthodox Christmas celebration on Sunday, January 7, from 12pm to 4pm. The celebration will feature dishes including nordic crab salad, fried beef dumplings, slow cooked duck breast, Patagonian Toothfish for mains, and desserts like Honey Cake and Mochi. Guests can choose from three exclusive packages to enjoy this occasion.

Catch at St. Regis Abu Dhabi is offering a special Orthodox Christmas celebration on Sunday, January 7. Image Credit: Supplied

Bella Vita by Labelle is a newly opened restaurant in Abu Dhabi that offers a diverse menu inspired by Mediterranean and Italian cuisine. The menu features a wide range of breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, coffee, and dinner options. The restaurant operates from 9am to 11:30pm.

Bombay Bungalow, an Indian restaurant, has introduced a range of vegan dishes to celebrate Veganuary. These dishes include corn and sprouted moong chaat, vegetable pulao, pineapple carpaccio, dal tadka, and lasooni palak. The restaurant is open from 8am to 12am.

Luigia, an Italian restaurant at the Rixos Premium JBR, will host a Befana Brunch on January 6. The brunch will feature traditional Christmas dishes and an unlimited selection of beverages. Kids under seven will dine for free, and the event will be held from 1 to 4 pm.

Yummy Dosa is currently offering a winter special dessert platter called the Sizzling Brownie Platter, which is priced at an exclusive rate and is perfect for families to share. The platter includes four delicious brownies topped with four scoops of vanilla ice cream and hot chocolate, served on a sizzling hot plate. Additionally, the restaurant is providing a limited-time discount of 24 per cent on the Sizzling Brownie Platter until the end of January. It is important to note that Yummy Dosa is a vegetarian restaurant that serves no non-vegetarian options.

Hoof Cafe is celebrating its sixth anniversary on January 13 by offering 100 complimentary beverages across six locations. Guests can choose from an extensive menu of coffee drinks such as long black, latte, cappuccino, and Spanish latte or alternate options like matcha and iced hibiscus drinks. Apart from artisan coffees, Hoof Cafe also offers shakshouka, avocado and egg sando, chicken bao, and croque monsieur brioché. The dessert menu features delights such as Hoof signature French toast, saffron milk cake, coffee basque cheesecake, and classic tiramisu. Hoof Cafes are open daily from 8 am to 12 am in the Fashion Avenue Dubai Mall, Misk, Muweillah, Aljada & Padel Arena in Sharjah, and Grove Village in Ras Al Khaimah.

LDC Kitchen+ Coffee offers various vegan and vegetarian options this Veganuary. Their menu includes vegan breakfast options such as vegan coconut almond pancake, oat and chia pudding, and avocado toast. During lunch and dinner, customers can choose from a range of vegan and vegetarian options, including roasted eggplant steak parmigiana, hearty vegan kimchi fried rice, red curry, and the bowl. They also have a deli corner with a rotating menu of fresh salad options. LDC Kitchen+ Coffee has multiple locations in Dubai.

Location and timings:

1. One JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Open every day from 7am to 12am.

2. DIFC Gate Building 4. Open every day from 7am to 10pm.

3. Aspin Commercial Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road. Open from Monday to Thursday from 7am to 1am and from Friday to Sunday from 7am to 3am.

4. Business Central Towers, Dubai Media City. Open every day from 7am to 8pm.

5. Mira Town Centre. Open every day from 7am to 12am.

Kimchi Fried Rice Image Credit: Supplied