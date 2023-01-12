Celebrity chefs, Michelin-star restaurants join Taste of Dubai line-up

Big names in the food industry to attend

A Taste stalwart, chef John Torode MBE is a hugely popular and influential figure on the UK culinary circuit. His indisputable passion for the industry is infectious and he was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) recently for services to Food, Broadcast and Charity, and is credited as one of the main players in introducing Australasian food to the UK in the mid-1990s.

Daniel Boulud, originally from outside Lyon, France, is chef-owner of several award-winning restaurants and the Feast & Fêtes catering company. Since moving to the US in 1982, Boulud is considered as one of America’s leading culinary authorities. The talented chef will also feature at the Philips Cook School, supported by Head Chef of Dubai’s Brasserie Boulud, chef Nicolas Lemoyne.

For more information on all the chefs featured at Taste of Dubai, visit their website. Check out 'food' on gulfnews.com to get some exclusive recipes and food guides from these top chefs.

Known for his radio show, presenter Kris Fade is also passionate about healthy eating. Visitors to this year’s festival can get the chance to see Kris at the Fade Fit chalet, and all this health-food brand has to offer.

Kris will also be joined at the event by two of his colleagues, Priti Malik and Big Rossi. You can expect to see all of them not only at the Philips Cook School, but ready to grab a selfie throughout the venue.

Participating restaurants, Michelin Star chefs

The impressive list of restaurants has also grown, as Goldchix by Goldfish, REIF, and The Nine step up to the hotplate. Goldchix, a chicken concept curated by Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori, will offer a special chicken dishes. Expect a flavourful menu carefully created by acclaimed Michelin Star chef Akmal Anuar.

From Sofitel Dubai’s The Nine, enjoy the taste of tradition with classic English culinary highlights in this eclectic British neighbourhood restaurant. Boasting a feline twist, this charismatic venue is a nod to British gastro eateries with enticing menu items. The menu provides the best of traditional recipes and home comforts with a contemporary twist.

Confirmed restaurants:

1. 11 Woodfire

2. Akira Back

3. Torno Subito

4. Carnival

5. LOWE

6. Shang Palace

7. Sucre

8. Fi’lia

9. Brasserie Boulud

10. INDYA

11. Rhodes W1

12. Bushra by Buddha-bar

13. Goldchix by Goldfish

14. The Nine

15. Reif

Taste of Dubai promotes sustainability

Taste of Dubai has considered all palates. Thryve, the region’s first plant-based venture to accelerate the shift towards sustainable and healthy sources of food, will also be at this year’s festival. Thryve is the first 100 per cent plant-based venture by IFFCO (International Foodstuffs Co) and is on a mission to play a role in restoring a balanced cycle by inspiring people to express their abundant love for and desire to nurture themselves, their loved ones, their communities, and the planet.

Costa Coffee, in partnership with Emirates Holidays, will be giving away an incredible holiday package for two to the gastronomy capital, Lyon, France. Swing by Costa Coffee to get your coffee fix and try the hand-crafted coffee-based mocktails specially made for the event and for a chance to win this exciting prize!

While the adults enjoy an energizing coffee, kids can enjoy the Woo-hoo! Creators Space. Thanks to the Woo-hoo! team, parents can relax and feel comfortable that their little ones will be looked after (up to 2 hours) by the experienced team, as they traverse the maze, engage with the science experiments and more. woo-hoo! is a unique state-of-the-art experiential edutainment centre that offers children and their families the opportunity to explore, imagine, create, and move through play.

Taste of Dubai has catered to all the family. So, whether you’re looking to test your skills at the Kibsons Cooking Challenge, let your kids explore the woo-hoo! Creator’s Space, enjoy in style from the VIP lounge or relax at the Ahmad Tea Garden – there really is something for everyone.

This year, Taste of Dubai is offering a more immersive experience, with live entertainment scattered throughout the festival. So, once you’ve grabbed some of Dubai’s finest eats, and found your friends, all you need to do now is head to one of the many musical talents to partner your mood! Visit the Taste of Dubai website for all the details on the entertainment.

Taste of Dubai is offering an immersive experience, with live entertainment scattered throughout the festival Image Credit: Supplied

Feeling lucky? Good. Head to the Taste of Dubai in Partnership with Philips Instagram page where Taste of Dubai has a host of competitions running.

More information can also be found at tasteofdubaifestival.com while tickets can be purchased on Platinumlist.net. Be sure to take advantage of a 10 per cent advance purchase discount by buying tickets in packs of two.

The festival venue – Dubai Media City Amphitheatre – will bring together an expected 15,000 foodies, friends, and families to enjoy three days of culinary festivity and live entertainment. You can expect 15 of the very best restaurants in the region, world-famous chefs from all over the globe, as well some of the hottest up-and-coming culinary talent.

Timings for the weekend: Friday, February 3, from 3pm to 12am; Saturday, February 4, from 12pm- 12am; Sunday, February 5, from 12pm-10pm.