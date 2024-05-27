Burger deals, weekend brunch, and mango mania: Your UAE dining guide!

Craving a juicy burger, a refreshing summer treat, or a celebratory Eid Al Adha feast? Look no further! This week's Dubai dining guide has everything you need. From International Burger Day deals to new restaurant openings and special festive buffets, get ready for a delicious adventure!

International Burger Day

Ting Irie , in Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, is marking International Burger Day on May 28 with an exclusive offer. Dine-in customers can get the restaurant's signature 'Chips O'Mon Burger' at 50 per cent off all day. It features a griddle-smashed, seasoned Angus beef patty that captures the essence of Jamaican cuisine. Topped with crispy Chips Oman and creamy white pimento cheese, all served in a toasted Toronto bun. Timing: All day

Ting Irie Image Credit: Supplied

The Stables is hosting a Burger Festival from May 24 to June 8. For Dh99, you can enjoy any burger from their special menu, along with a side dish and a beverage of your choice. They also offer 'The Tower Takedown' burgers, available in chicken or beef, weighing 1.4 kilogram for Dh149 on pre-order. There's also a Slider Burger Challenge, where the winner gets 52 free burgers for a year. The quickest to complete the challenge alone or with up to three friends wins free burgers for a year.

The Stables Image Credit: Supplied

Weekend brunch

Don't forget to check out the Movenpick JLT for a weekend extravaganza with UBK's revamped brunch every Saturday from 1 to 4pm. UBK has introduced its all-new Garden Groove Brunch, featuring delicious food, live counters, live entertainment, and a variety of fun activities including foosball, pool table tournaments, and dart boards.

For a weekend extravaganza, check out UBK's revamped brunch every Saturday. Image Credit: Supplied

New restaurant openings

The Miyako restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Dubai offers an authentic Japanese dining experience. Operating hours are from 12.30 to 3pm and from 6.30 to 11.30pm daily.

Miyako restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Mango mania

Rx Coffee Apothecary unveils Mango Softie and introduces the mango matcha cooler to refresh your palate and beat the summer heat. To get on this limited-time soft serve, guests must showcase the 'Mango Pass' to staff members while ordering the dessert. What's a Mango Pass? A Mango Pass is a sticker on Instagram and Snapchat that will pop up when searching the words 'Rx Coffee' or 'Mango Pass'. To activate the mango pass, post a story using the GIF! Priced reasonably, savour the goodness of these mango treats at all Rx Coffee branches from May 15 onwards.

Rx Coffee Apothecary Image Credit: Supplied

Eid Al Adha

Local at The First Collection Waterfront offers a grand buffet to celebrate Eid Al Adha. The buffet features grills and authentic dishes like lamb shank, okra stew, and more. This offer is available at a reasonable price on Sunday, June 16, from 6.30pm onwards.

Local at The First Collection Waterfront Image Credit: Supplied

At TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, celebrate Eid Al Adha with a feast of traditional and contemporary dishes. The buffet offers a delicious selection of live BBQs, dishes like Kibbeh bill Laban, tajin-style chicken, and more. This offer is available on Sunday, June 16, from 6.30pm onwards.

TRYP by Wyndham Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Vyne Restaurant and Terrace at The First Collection Business Bay invites guests to a splendid Eid Al Adha buffet. The sumptuous spread includes everything from Arabic salads, Fish Sayadieh, and Pancit Canton to Umm Ali. This offer is available on Sunday, June 16, from 6.30pm to 11pm.

Vyne Restaurant and Terrace Image Credit: Supplied