BTS Jungkook’s low-salt viral Buldak-mayo perilla oil noodles recipe

Remember Jungkook’s perilla oil ‘makguksu’ or buckwheat noodle sauce recipe that went viral in April? The BTS singer and K-pop idol just updated the recipe making it slightly healthier for the sake of his fans.

The recipe he had shared earlier this year had become so famous that apparently, restaurants in South Korea had started selling different versions of it.

Makguksu is a traditional noodle dish from the Gangwon province in South Korea. And perilla oil is an edible vegetable oil derived from perilla seeds. The oil is often used in Korean sautéed vegetable dishes and some soup dishes.

On July 31, the singer, who has been breaking records in the international music industry with his latest debut solo single ‘Seven’, took to Weverse, an online community for K-pop fans. In a post, he shared the slightly changed recipe.

“Oh, I ate the perilla oil noodles a little differently, and I think this is better. It’s not good that everyone seems to eat it really salty. Although nothing big has changed,” the 25-year-old star wrote, before sharing the makguksu recipe with his favourite sauce.

Here’s his revised recipe, which is enough to serve two people:

Ingredients:

3 tbsp perilla oil

2 tbsp Cham sauce (a kind of lemony fish sauce)

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp Buldak sauce

1 tbsp Buldak mayo sauce

1 egg yolk

A little bit of pepper

Some fried sesame seeds

For measurement reference, Jungkook mentioned that he fills each tablespoon to the brim.

Method

Jungkook had shared the method to make the noodles during a live interaction with fans on Weverse, on April 24.

“Mix all the ingredients one by one and your sauce is complete.

“Boil as much of the buckwheat noodles as you want to eat, then put them in a bowl of cold water to wash out the starch. Then toss the noodles to drain them well.

“Pour as much sauce as you want over the noodles and add seaweed flakes. I don’t mean just any normal dried seaweed flakes; I’m talking about those seasoned ones. So, you top it off with the flakes, and that's it!” wrote Jungkook.

In the July 31 update, he added: “After mixing in the sesame seeds, you can add whatever you want. If you like onions, you can slice them thinly and fry them up to add. If you like garlic, you can add a little bit of minced garlic. If you like the smell of red pepper flakes, you can add a little bit. It’s up to you. Then, for the toppings, add some seasoned laver (seaweed). I was lazy and mixed them in with the sauce but nah, you have to add it in at the end.