Eid Al Fitr is the celebrated by hosting a family lunch for your nearest and dearest

Image Credit:

Spend your time at home cooking up a storm this eid

Ratatouille with Sunny Side-Up Egg

Image Credit:

Serves 2

Ingredients

4 farm eggs

3 small eggplant

1 medium size onion

40 cherry tomatoes

3 small zucchinis

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

3 cloves of garlic

4 soup spoons of olive oil

Thyme or basil

Parsley for garnish

Salt and black pepper

Method

1. Wash all vegetables

2. Peel the onion and chop into small dice

3. Chop the cherry tomatoes eggplant, zucchini and bell peppers into small pieces

4. Peel garlic cloves and cut into fine slices

5. Roughly chop the parsley

6. Heat a pan (medium heat), put one spoon of olive oil in, add the onion and season with salt and pepper, let it soften and colour, stir occasionally

7. In a separate pan (medium heat), add one spoon of oil and sauté the zucchini, bell pepper, eggplant and garlic, season with salt and pepper

8. When the vegetables soften, move the sautéed vegetables on top of the onion, add the tomatoes and a few leaves of thyme/basil, continue to simmer for another 20 minutes

9. Fry the eggs for 3 minutes (or to cooking preference), sunny side up, season with salt and pepper

10. Share the ratatouille in 4 plates and top with an egg, sprinkle with finely chopped parsley

-Recipe by Chef Francky Semblat from Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Beef and Rose Koftas

Image Credit:

Makes 6 skewers

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

2 shallots, finely diced

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp ground cinnamon

500g pack lean ground beef

1½ tsp Belazu Rose Harissa

12 drops rose water, or to taste

½ tsp Maldon Sea Salt

Method

1. Prepare and light the barbecue, or preheat the grill to high. Soak 6 long wooden skewers in cold water for at least 30 minutes. Warm the oil in a frying pan over a high heat. Add the shallots and fry for 5 minutes or until golden. Remove from the heat and add the cumin and cinnamon. Stir well to combine then set aside to cool completely.

2. Place the mince in a large bowl. Add the cooled onion mixture, harissa, rose water and salt. Using your hands, knead the mixture for about 3 minutes or until well combined and smooth.

3. Divide the mixture into 6 even pieces. With dampened hands, shape each portion of mince around the prepared skewers until the mixture forms a sausage shape about 17cm long.

4. Barbecue or grill the koftas for 8-10 minutes, turning them with tongs 2-3 times during cooking until fully cooked through with no pink meat. Serve immediately with salad and a spoonful of Greek yogurt dusted with cinnamon.

-Recipe by Waitrose & Partners

Chicken Tagine Makful

Image Credit:

Serves: 3 to 4

Ingredients

2kg Whole Chicken

30g Chopped Garlic

800g Chopped Onion

20g Dry Coriander

20g Fresh Chopped Parsley

30g Ginger Powder

20g Salt

20g White Pepper

40g Smen (Substitute: ghee)

1g Saffron

1 kitre Chicken Stock

150g Preserved Lemon Wedges

100g Green Olives

100g Fresh Tomato Sliced

Method

1. Marinate the chicken for 1 hour with olive oil, onion, coriander, parsley, saffron, smen, salt, pepper and ginger powder.

2. Start cooking the marinated chicken in a tagine (or glass/ceramic oven dish) for 45 minutes at 180°C (with the yellow coloring) and the chicken stock.

3. Rectify seasoning and add the batch 2 then continue cooking for another 10 min.

4. The Chicken Tagine Makful is ready to be served.

-Recipe by Chef Naima from the One&Only

Pan-seared Tiger Prawns with Gremolata

Image Credit:

Serves: 2

Ingredients

For the prawns

250g fresh prawns

Lemon zest, lime zest, orange zest to taste

1 tsp chopped chives

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

For the Gremolata:

4 tbsp fresh parsley (chopped)

1 lemon

2 garlic cloves (chopped finely)

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Lemon zest to taste

1 tsp paprika

Method

1. Clean the fresh prawns and remove the middle part of the shell, but only keep the head and the tail.

2. Heat a medium-sized pan over medium heat, add the olive oil then the prawns.

1. Sauté until the prawns are no longer translucent for 5 minutes.

2. Remove from the heat then sprinkle the lemon, lime and orange zests and chives over the prawns and season with salt and pepper.

3. Mix the ingredients of the gremolata together in a bowl, then place on top of the prawns and enjoy.

-Recipe by Chef Emanuele Saracino from Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Baked salmon with a parmesan cheese and dill crust

Image Credit:

Serves: 2

Ingredients

For the salmon

2 salmon supremes

2 tbsp dill, chopped

Olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

4 tbsp of grated parmigiano reggiano,

50g breadcrumbs

Salt and black pepper

For the sauce

1 onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic

100ml double cream

Lemon juice, to taste

2 tbsp dill

For the potatoes

8 new potatoes

Butter

1 spring onion, chopped

3 tbsp parmigiano reggiano

On the side

10 green beans

Method

Salmon

Season salmon and place on a greased tray, skin side down. Mix dill, olive oil, lemon juice, Parmigiano Reggiano and breadcrumbs and cover salmon. Bake for 10-12 minutes at 200°C.

Sauce

Sweat onions and garlic until transparent. Add add cream and simmer. Add lemon juice and dill to taste. Season.

Potatoes

Boil new potatoes in salted water for 10 minutes. When cooked, drain and crush with a fork. Stir in butter, spring onions and parmesan cheese. Shape into a potato cake and pan fry in butter until golden brown.

To serve, blanch green beans in salted water for 6 minutes and serve with salmon, new potatoes and sauce.

-Recipe by Parmigiano Reggiano

No-bake chocolate cookies with coconut cream

Image Credit: Supplied

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut cream

125g Porridge Oats

60g smooth peanut butter

50ml milk

60g butter

2 tbsp cocoa

175g light muscovado sugar

Method

1. Put the sugar, cocoa, butter and milk in a saucepan and stir over a gentle heat until the sugar dissolves

2. Turn up the heat and boil for 2 minutes

3. Remove from the heat and stir in the peanut butter until melted and smooth

4. Stir in the oats and leave to cool

5. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment

6. Divide the mixture into 12 and spoon onto the baking sheet, flattening down to form cookie shapes

7. Chill for 2 hours, until firm

8. Spread a little coconut cream over half the cookies, then sandwich together with the remaining ones