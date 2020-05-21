Spend your time at home cooking up a storm this eid
Ratatouille with Sunny Side-Up Egg
Serves 2
Ingredients
4 farm eggs
3 small eggplant
1 medium size onion
40 cherry tomatoes
3 small zucchinis
1 red bell pepper
1 yellow bell pepper
3 cloves of garlic
4 soup spoons of olive oil
Thyme or basil
Parsley for garnish
Salt and black pepper
Method
1. Wash all vegetables
2. Peel the onion and chop into small dice
3. Chop the cherry tomatoes eggplant, zucchini and bell peppers into small pieces
4. Peel garlic cloves and cut into fine slices
5. Roughly chop the parsley
6. Heat a pan (medium heat), put one spoon of olive oil in, add the onion and season with salt and pepper, let it soften and colour, stir occasionally
7. In a separate pan (medium heat), add one spoon of oil and sauté the zucchini, bell pepper, eggplant and garlic, season with salt and pepper
8. When the vegetables soften, move the sautéed vegetables on top of the onion, add the tomatoes and a few leaves of thyme/basil, continue to simmer for another 20 minutes
9. Fry the eggs for 3 minutes (or to cooking preference), sunny side up, season with salt and pepper
10. Share the ratatouille in 4 plates and top with an egg, sprinkle with finely chopped parsley
-Recipe by Chef Francky Semblat from Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
Beef and Rose Koftas
Makes 6 skewers
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
2 shallots, finely diced
1 tsp cumin seeds
½ tsp ground cinnamon
500g pack lean ground beef
1½ tsp Belazu Rose Harissa
12 drops rose water, or to taste
½ tsp Maldon Sea Salt
Method
1. Prepare and light the barbecue, or preheat the grill to high. Soak 6 long wooden skewers in cold water for at least 30 minutes. Warm the oil in a frying pan over a high heat. Add the shallots and fry for 5 minutes or until golden. Remove from the heat and add the cumin and cinnamon. Stir well to combine then set aside to cool completely.
2. Place the mince in a large bowl. Add the cooled onion mixture, harissa, rose water and salt. Using your hands, knead the mixture for about 3 minutes or until well combined and smooth.
3. Divide the mixture into 6 even pieces. With dampened hands, shape each portion of mince around the prepared skewers until the mixture forms a sausage shape about 17cm long.
4. Barbecue or grill the koftas for 8-10 minutes, turning them with tongs 2-3 times during cooking until fully cooked through with no pink meat. Serve immediately with salad and a spoonful of Greek yogurt dusted with cinnamon.
-Recipe by Waitrose & Partners
Chicken Tagine Makful
Serves: 3 to 4
Ingredients
2kg Whole Chicken
30g Chopped Garlic
800g Chopped Onion
20g Dry Coriander
20g Fresh Chopped Parsley
30g Ginger Powder
20g Salt
20g White Pepper
40g Smen (Substitute: ghee)
1g Saffron
1 kitre Chicken Stock
150g Preserved Lemon Wedges
100g Green Olives
100g Fresh Tomato Sliced
Method
1. Marinate the chicken for 1 hour with olive oil, onion, coriander, parsley, saffron, smen, salt, pepper and ginger powder.
2. Start cooking the marinated chicken in a tagine (or glass/ceramic oven dish) for 45 minutes at 180°C (with the yellow coloring) and the chicken stock.
3. Rectify seasoning and add the batch 2 then continue cooking for another 10 min.
4. The Chicken Tagine Makful is ready to be served.
-Recipe by Chef Naima from the One&Only
Pan-seared Tiger Prawns with Gremolata
Serves: 2
Ingredients
For the prawns
250g fresh prawns
Lemon zest, lime zest, orange zest to taste
1 tsp chopped chives
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Salt & pepper to taste
For the Gremolata:
4 tbsp fresh parsley (chopped)
1 lemon
2 garlic cloves (chopped finely)
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Lemon zest to taste
1 tsp paprika
Method
1. Clean the fresh prawns and remove the middle part of the shell, but only keep the head and the tail.
2. Heat a medium-sized pan over medium heat, add the olive oil then the prawns.
1. Sauté until the prawns are no longer translucent for 5 minutes.
2. Remove from the heat then sprinkle the lemon, lime and orange zests and chives over the prawns and season with salt and pepper.
3. Mix the ingredients of the gremolata together in a bowl, then place on top of the prawns and enjoy.
-Recipe by Chef Emanuele Saracino from Jumeirah Emirates Towers
Baked salmon with a parmesan cheese and dill crust
Serves: 2
Ingredients
For the salmon
2 salmon supremes
2 tbsp dill, chopped
Olive oil
1 tsp lemon juice
4 tbsp of grated parmigiano reggiano,
50g breadcrumbs
Salt and black pepper
For the sauce
1 onion, diced
2 cloves of garlic
100ml double cream
Lemon juice, to taste
2 tbsp dill
For the potatoes
8 new potatoes
Butter
1 spring onion, chopped
3 tbsp parmigiano reggiano
On the side
10 green beans
Method
Salmon
Season salmon and place on a greased tray, skin side down. Mix dill, olive oil, lemon juice, Parmigiano Reggiano and breadcrumbs and cover salmon. Bake for 10-12 minutes at 200°C.
Sauce
Sweat onions and garlic until transparent. Add add cream and simmer. Add lemon juice and dill to taste. Season.
Potatoes
Boil new potatoes in salted water for 10 minutes. When cooked, drain and crush with a fork. Stir in butter, spring onions and parmesan cheese. Shape into a potato cake and pan fry in butter until golden brown.
To serve, blanch green beans in salted water for 6 minutes and serve with salmon, new potatoes and sauce.
-Recipe by Parmigiano Reggiano
No-bake chocolate cookies with coconut cream
Serves 6
Ingredients
2 tbsp coconut cream
125g Porridge Oats
60g smooth peanut butter
50ml milk
60g butter
2 tbsp cocoa
175g light muscovado sugar
Method
1. Put the sugar, cocoa, butter and milk in a saucepan and stir over a gentle heat until the sugar dissolves
2. Turn up the heat and boil for 2 minutes
3. Remove from the heat and stir in the peanut butter until melted and smooth
4. Stir in the oats and leave to cool
5. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment
6. Divide the mixture into 12 and spoon onto the baking sheet, flattening down to form cookie shapes
7. Chill for 2 hours, until firm
8. Spread a little coconut cream over half the cookies, then sandwich together with the remaining ones
-Recipe by Marks & Spencer