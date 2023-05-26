7 new dishes, business lunches, meal deals and more in Dubai

Whether you like burgers, Indian cuisine, or Japanese food, restaurants in the UAE are offering foodies lunch deals, new dishes, ladies’ nights, and more. If you are looking to head out for a meal soon, Gulf News has got you covered with all the latest launches and spots to check out this week in Dubai.

New dishes for seafood lovers

Ibn AlBahr, Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand Awardee, introduced two seafood items to their menu - Mediterranean Sea Bass and the Bottarga (roe sac of grey mullet). Diners can enjoy the seafood dishes freshly cooked as, according to the Lebanese restaurant located at the Palm Jumeirah’s Club Vista Mare, they are made on demand.

Multi-course experience

3Fils launched an eight-seat chef’s table-style Kaiseki (multi-course meal) experience at the restaurant’s private dining room starting on Friday, May 26. Led by Executive Chef Shun Shirom, the experience will take a permanent place on the restaurant’s weekly calendar, taking place every Friday and Saturday evening with slots available at 6 and 9 pm. Guests can expect meals with ingredients sourced from Japan. The focus is on fresh seafood and seasonal ingredients. Diners will get eight courses paired with beverages that complement each dish. Reservations for the experience require a 48-hour advance booking, which can be made on the restaurant’s website.

Celebrate International Burger Day

Emmy Squared Pizza is celebrating International Burger Day by introducing a new experience at its venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Emmy Squared is calling burger lovers to drop by and indulge in any two of its burgers and they will get a dessert on the house. The dine-in offer is applicable on May 28.

Emmy Squared Pizza is celebrating International Burger Day with a new offer. Image Credit: Supplied

French restaurant, Couqley, is also celebrating International Burger Day. They have introduced the ‘Trio Magnifique’ featuring three of their most popular burgers, in slider form. The trio platter will be available between May 28 and 30 at both of Couqley’s dine-in locations in Dubai. Diners can expect options such as the classic cheeseburger, a truffle-flavoured Wagyu beef burger, and more.

Levantine cuisine and ladies’ night

Antika is having a ladies’ night every Tuesday, from 7 pm until midnight. Diners will get two dishes and an open bar at a discounted price. Antika is known for Levantine cuisine and specifically Lebanese flavours.

Business lunch with Indian flavours

The Indian-cuisine inspired restaurant in Downtown Dubai, Masti, is having a business lunch and happy hour offer. Diners can choose from two or three courses and expect dishes such as the Avocado Ceviche Pani Puri, and Kulfi Falooda.

Masti has a new business lunch offer. Image Credit: Supplied

The business lunch runs from Monday to Friday from 12:30 to 3:30 pm. Whereas, the happy hour runs on the same days from 3 to 7 pm.

Japanese-style grills

Japanese eatery, YUi, in Dubai Design District, has introduced a new selection of yakitori (Japanese-style skewered chicken) to its menu. The ‘negima’ serves up bites of chicken thigh with spring onions, while the ‘tsukune’ combines minced chicken balls with Onsen egg (slowly cooked, runny eggs). There is also a king oyster mushroom yakitori and Wagyu beef skewer option.