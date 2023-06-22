18 Eid Al Adha brunches, deals and more to try out this long break

The long Eid Al Adha break is approaching and we have all the food places for you to try out with your friends and family. Whether it’s Pakistani traditional dishes or an Italian-style brunch you are craving, we have got something for everyone across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Try out the special Eid Al Adha menu at Little Lahore. Guests can expect Pakistani dishes such as Raan Roast (mutton leg roast), Afghani Pulao, Chargah, and mutton biryani. The menu also includes Nihari, Paya, Halwa Poori, and Shahi Haleem.

Try out the biryani at Little Lahore this Eid Al Adha. Image Credit: Supplied

Amano restaurant, nestled in Abu Dhabi’s Eastern Mangroves, announced that it is offering guests beverages for a discounted price over the long weekend, between June 23 and July 2. Menu highlights include Italian dishes such as Prawn Marinara, Gamberi E Mango, Rigatoni Alla Nerano, and more.

Michelin-select restaurant Punjab Grill is offering their Eid Special a la Carte menu. Designed to be shared, guests can expect dishes such as the chaat platter, dum biryanis, mango phirni, and more. The menu is available in both their Dubai and Abu Dhabi outlets, from June 28 to July 2.

Japanese restaurant Roka announced its set menu for Eid Al Adha featuring signature dishes including sushi and sashimi, tempura, and mains. It will be available from June 29 to July 2. They will also have the an a la carte menu or opt for the Robata Tasting menu, available for lunch and dinner.

Indian Restaurant, Pincode by Kunal Kapur launched its menu for Eid Al Adha. Guests can enjoy dishes such as Hyderabadi Haleem, Chicken Yakhni Pulao, and Dates and Rose Kulfi. The menu is available from June 26 to July 2

Try out the Hyderabadi Haleem at Pincode by Kunal Kapur this Eid Al Adha.

Vyne, a Levantine restaurant in Dubai, will host a buffet during Eid Al Adha. The afternoon buffet will run from June 29 to July 1.

If you are in the mood for Mexican food, you can try out the brunch at Muchachas Mexican restaurant in Dubai. Every Saturday the brunch takes place and there is a buy one get one free offer on it. The brunch features a three-course set menu, which is designed by their Mexican Chef.

Spice Island Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Dubai Deira, announced special offerings for Eid Al Adha. They announced an Eid buffet dinner from June 28 to July 1, a brunch on Saturday and Sunday, and a full Ouzi meal can be ordered with free delivery as well.

Mediterranean restaurant Meda in Dubai announced its ‘Big Meda Breakfast’ to celebrate Eid Al Adha. The platter is designed for two people and it is available from June 27 to July 2. The offering includes eggs prepared according to guests' preference, sourdough toast with avocado, crème fraiche, and smoked salmon, pancakes, seasonal fruits, viennoiseries, salads, and more. Meda also has an Eid Al Adha three-course tasting menu also available on the same days.

Try out the tasting menu or breakfast dishes at Meda. Image Credit: Supplied

Starting from June 24, the Daily restaurant in Rove Hotels every Saturday from 12:30 to 3:30pm is offering their Bench Brunch. Guests can expect breakfast options such as cereals, muesli, yogurt, fruits, granola, sandwiches, tarts, pastries, juices, and more. They also announced their new daily breakfast, served between 6:30 to 10:30am.

Krema, cloud specialty desserts brand is ready to serve desserts such as tiramisu, basbousa cake, fudge cheesecake, and more this Eid Al Adha.

Try out dessert from Krema this Eid Al Adha Image Credit: Supplied

Oliva by El Greco’s in Courtyard by Marriott announced their Eid Al Adha brunch. It is set to take place from 1 to 4pm on the second and third day of Eid. Guests can expect Indian, Arabic, and Continental dishes such as smoked salmon, lamb seekh kebabs, spinach fatayers, lamb ouzi, prawn biryani, fish machboos, slow-roasted chicken with mushroom sauce, and more. Reservation is required.

Mazzah Wa Mazzika, at the Trump International Golf Club is set to host a brunch on Eid Al Adha with Arabic flavours. Diners can expect dishes such as hummus, vine leaves, Kebbeh, Kofta, Shish Tawook, Chicken with Oriental Rice, and more. The brunch will take place from June 29 to July 1.

Prato also at the Trump International Golf Club also announced an Eid Al Adha brunch. Taking place from June 29 to July 1, guests can expect dishes such as Bruschetta Burrata, Calzone Pepperoni, mushroom risotto, classic spaghetti meatballs, and more.

If you want to try something a little bit different during the break, Yui, a ramen house in Dubai Design District, has introduced its new menu. Japanese food lovers can enjoy the Shio Paitan, which has paitan broth with chicken chashu, kikurage, nori seaweed, spring onion, and black garlic sauce or the Yuzu Shio which serves up a yuzu shio soup with roasted Wagyu beef slices paired with kikurage, pak choy and ajitama egg, and more.

Yui, a ramen house in Dubai Design District, has introduced its new menu. Image Credit: Supplied

You can also try out the brunch at The Nice Guy as it is set to run every Saturday. Starting from 12:30 to 4pm, guests can enjoy beverage and dishes such as ricotta pancakes with honeycomb and orange custard, pepperoni pizza, mushroom risotto, chocolate chip cookies served with chilled milk and more.

If you have kids, Beirut Streets, Lebanese street food eatery in Dubai, has announce a special treat for families during Eid Al Adha. From June 28 to July 2, Beirut Streets will be offering one complimentary meal to families dining with a child aged 12 and under. Children can choose from options such as mini pizzas, chicken tenders, or mini burgers, all served with crispy fries.