15 food offers to try in Dubai: Brunch, new menus, afternoon tea and more

If you want to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, Onam or summer in general, we have all the food deals across Dubai for you to try.

Summer menus and brunch

Beefbar at Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel has a new summer menu launched for large groups visiting the restaurant. There are set menu options for guests with a focus on highlighting different flavours, textures, and seasonal ingredients throughout the menus.

Try out the new summer menu at the Beefbar in Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel. Image Credit: Supplied

Try out the ‘Flocktail Brunch’ at Black Flamingo at Palm West Beach on Sundays. The offering takes place from 3 to 7pm with over 20 dishes on the menu with Caribbean-inspired cuisine.

Venus Ristorante is inviting guests to try out their menus for Summer Restaurant Week running from August 18 to 27. They have a two-course lunch menu every day from 12:30 to 3:30pm and a three-course dinner menu from 6:30 to 10pm.

Reef and Beef launched a new brunch. Some of the dishes include oysters, steak tartare, Australian tenderloin, grilled whole baby chicken, and more. Available every Saturday from 1 to 4pm, guests can enjoy the brunch at a discounted rate as part of an introductory offer from August 19 to September 2.

Try out Italian restaurant Luciano’s ‘Beat the Heat’ offer with 20 per cent off on the entire menu. Expect dishes such as minestrone soup, saffron risotto, rigatoni al ragú pasta, and more. The offer is available daily 12:30 to 4pm.

Try out Luciano’s ‘Beat the Heat’ offer this summer. Image Credit: Supplied

Joe’s Backyard at Dubai Festival City (DFC) has a two-for-one Friday brunch offer. Guests can now enjoy the price of one brunch package for two guests every Friday. The brunch features a three-course meal, with dishes including lamb sliders, crispy fish and chips, black Angus rib eye, and more. With two brunch timings available, from 2 to 5pm or 8 to 11pm.

Emirati Women’s Day offers

Carine is celebrating Emirati Women’s Day with a fruity mocktail on the house for women dining at the restaurant on August 28.

The Nice Guy is also marking the occasion with an offer. On August 28, all Emirati women dining at the restaurant will get their milk and cookies dessert on the house at the end of their meal.

Aamara, a Silk Route inspired restaurant, is celebrating by offering a complimentary dessert to women on August 28. Women can enjoy their dulce panna cotta, with katafi pastry and cream cheese ice cream.

Afternoon offerings

Serving Greek and Spanish cuisine, Myrra, has a new menu available weekdays, from 4 to 7pm. Expect dishes such as spinach pie, spicy feta dip, beef tartare, crispy calamari, feta fries, and more.

Italian restaurant, Roberto’s, has an afternoon tea offering. Starting from September 4, the experience is available for guests to try from 3 to 6pm. Expect bites such as ‘Panino croccante con caviale’, a crispy bun with a combination of sour cream and caviar, ‘Agnolotti al tartufo" with stuffed pasta filled with ricotta cheese and spinach, and truffle sauce, and more. Drinks include tea and more options.

More deals and new restaurants

Signature by celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor introduced a menu to celebrate Onam. Guests can try out dishes such as cucumber kichadi, pappadam, moru kachiyathu, inji curry, and more. The menu is available from August 21 to 24.

The Cheeky Camel in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) is screening the Fifa Women’s World Cup final on Sunday from 12:30pm. Guests can enjoy a classic roast meal with all the trimmings and a beverage.

Weslodge Saloon is celebrating International Cheeseburger Day with a challenge on September 14. They have a 1 kilogram (kg) burger challenge, in which guests will be given 60 minutes to finish the massive dish, and if they succeed, they get it for free. The challenge will take place 5:30pm onwards.

Weslodge Saloon has a new food challenge for guests. Image Credit: Supplied

Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia is set to open this week. Led by renowned international chef Ritu Dalmia, the restaurant will be located in Jumeirah Al Qasr hotel. Guests can expect a twist on traditional Indian cuisine at the fine-dining restaurant.