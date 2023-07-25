14 restaurants to try for brunch, breakfast, food deals and more

If you want to catch the best food offers in Dubai or simply want to try out new breakfast places, Indian, Cuban, German restaurants and more, we have the latest offerings for you.

Afternoon menus

Amelia Lounge in Downtown Dubai has a new afternoon tasting menu called ‘Connect at 5’. Available from Monday to Friday, between 5 and 7pm, the set menu features dishes such as gyoza de pollo, passion yuzu cheesecake, mochi, and more.

Farzi introduced a high tea menu with snacks, sweets, and drinks, such as samosa, ras malai, tea cake, karak chai, dahi sev puri, and more. The set menu is available from 4 to 7pm daily and meant to be shared amongst two. They also have their chaat experience, 5 to 7pm daily, at the Mall of the Emirates branch. Guests order per plate and have options such as kanpuri ragda pattice, crispy potato style patties topped with dried white peas curry, chutney and onion, avocado bhel puri, akkawi samosa chana chaat, and more.

Try out chaat at Farzi. Image Credit: Supplied

Brunches and deals

Rumba Cuban Bar and Kitchen has a brunch offering every Sunday, from 1 to 4pm. Guests can enjoy Cuban and Latin American cuisine with dishes such as tacos de carne asada, shrimp empanadas, and more. Diners will also get to enjoy live music by a Cuban band.

Ewaan, Palace Downtown, has a brunch buffet on Saturdays, from 1 to 4pm. Guests can enjoy a live barbeque station, Omani lobster, and more.

The Daily restaurant in Rove Hotels every Saturday from 12:30 to 3:30pm is offering their 'Bench Brunch'. Guests can expect breakfast options such as cereals, muesli, yogurt, fruits, granola, sandwiches, tarts, pastries, juices, and more.

Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor is inviting guests to their ‘Retro Brunch’. Every Saturday from 1 to 4 pm, guests can enjoy a four-course menu with Indian flavours, specially curated by the restaurant's head chef. If guests prebook for six people, they only pay for four.

Try out the ‘Retro Brunch’ at Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor. Image Credit: Supplied

Ladies’ night, gents’ night and more

Lilly’s Social House, sports bar and restaurant, located at Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, has food offers for guests. Every Wednesday they host a ladies’ night from 7 to 11pm. Women guests are treated to three complimentary drinks and a 20 per cent discount on food.

They also host happy hour every day from 3 to 8pm with a buy one, get one free offer on selected beverages.

Reef and Beef, German steakhouse and fine dining restaurant, launched food offers for diners. They are also hosting a ladies’ night offer on Wednesdays. Women get 50 per cent off on drinks and bites from 7pm to 2am.

They are also running a gents’ night every Thursday from 7pm to 2am. Men get 50 per cent off on drinks and food. Diners can expect dishes such as steaks, Patagonian black cod, and more.

Guests can enjoy happy hour from 6 to 8pm, Monday to Thursday. There is a 50 per cent discount on food and drinks during the happy hour.

Isola Restaurant is hosting ladies' night every Tuesday, 7 to 11pm, with a specially curated menu. The experience includes a three-course menu paired with three beverages. Diners can expect pasta, seabass, seabream, pinsa, chicken, classic tiramisu and more.

PizzaExpress welcomes guests to experience their business lunch options between 12 to 4pm, Monday to Friday. Diners can choose a main and soft drink option or a starter, main, and soft drink option and also add dessert to it. They also host happy hour from 12 to 8pm at Jazz PizzaExpress, JLT and PizzaExpress Live Bay Square, with discounts on drinks.

PizzaExpress has a business lunch offer to try. Image Credit: Supplied

Breakfast options

Try out breakfast options at Café Gray, in Dubai Hills Mall, with a menu featuring British classics and international favourites. Available all day, guests can indulge in dishes such as eggs Benedict, and shakshouka served with zaatar crusted avocado, pancakes, and more. Diners can take advantage of the restaurant’s breakfast combo offering a choice of selected breakfast dishes paired with fresh juice, coffee, or tea. The deal available from 10am to 2pm, Monday to Friday.

Ida Bakery and Bistro, which newly opened its Dubai branch, is inviting guests to try out their breakfast options. It includes dishes such as Turkish eggs, gravlax salmon bagels, the ‘reyoog plate’ an English breakfast-style dish, avocado and spicy labneh, and more. They serve breakfast from 8am until 2pm.

Food deals

Wingstop is celebrating International Chicken Wing Day on Saturday, July 29, by giving five free chicken wings on all orders above Dh40. The offer is available across all Wingstop branches in the UAE and on Wingstop UAE app and website.

Wingstop is celebrating International Chicken Wing Day with an offer. Image Credit: Supplied

Level Social Lobby Café at Millennium Place Barsha Heights is celebrating Cheesecake Day on July 30. They are offering a buy-one-get-one-free cheesecake deal. They have flavours such as kunafa, pistachio, dates, pomegranate, oreo, and red velvet. They also have a 1kg gold bar cheesecake.

Newly opened cafe

Nightjar has opened in Dubai’s City Walk. After its flagship location in Alserkal Avenue, the café is offering dishes such as ricotta pancake, blue swimmer crab omelette, American grilled cheese with pickled onions, and more at its new location. And if you want to have a quick coffee, the café is known for its cold brews and more.