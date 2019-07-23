Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: Ah breakfast. The most important meal of the day. I don't know about you guys, but I think about breakfast, as I am going to sleep the night before. I love breakfast food... All kinds of it. So we've scoured the city to find some affordable breakfast dishes. The price does not always include a cup of coffee or tea, so read carefully to know which breakfast deal is right for you.

Foodies Delights’ Masala Dosa

This little hidden gem makes great food for a nice price. Have their masala dosa and it will set you back just Dh6.50. This leaves you with enough spare change to buy a cup of tea, which will cost you Dh2.50.

Where: Discovery Gardens, Ground Floor, Building 20, Zen Cluster Cost: Dh6.50 for the dosa and Dh2.50 for the tea When: Available daily from 7am to 10.30pm.

Sambosa House’s Muska bun

If you wanted something a little more indulgent for breakfast, why not stop by the small, blink or you’ll miss it, Sambosa House in Meena Bazaar. Order the Muska Bun for Dh2 and a Masala tea for another Dh2. That makes for a delicious and fulling breakfast that is way under budget.

Where: Sambosa House, Meena Bazaar Opposite Astoria Hotel Cost: Dh4 for a bun and tea When: Available daily from 6am to 12am

Mama Esh’s Palestinian Zaatar Manaesh

Mama Esh Zaatar Manaeesh Image Credit: Mama Esh

Mama Esh is a rustic Palestinian restaurant serving honest and authentic representation of Palestinian cuisine. Most menu items start at Dh15 but their Palestinian Zaatar manaesh is priced at Dh9, which is great for our budget breakfast series. Their water is free and so is their Wi-Fi. To add a coffee to your breakfast, you’ll have to add Dh13 or a tea for Dh9 (with free refills!)

Where: Villa 1081, Al Manara Area, across from Al Safa Union Coop, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa, Dubai Cost: Dh9 for a zaatar manoushe When: Available from 7am to 1am

Ikea’s breakfast plate

Ikea's full breakfast Image Credit: Facebook.com/Ikea

Ikea is known for its affordable breakfasts. The plate includes eggs, sausages and a hashbrown. Tasty, filling and under budget. If you have a Family and Friends card from Ikea, (you can sign up and receive it for free within 4 minutes) then you can enjoy a cup coffee for free with your breakfast, otherwise coffee will set you back Dh6.

Where: Ikea Restaurant, Dubai Festival City Mall Cost: Dh9 When: Available daily from 9am to 12pm

Raju Omlette’s Half Fry Regular

Image Credit: Facebook.com/RajuOmlette

For just Dh7.25, you can enjoy a classic half fry eggs spiced to perfection. Add an extra Dh2.25 for a Bombay pav bread and there you have it.

Where: Business Bay Shop 39, Ground Floor, Executive Towers, Bay Avenue Cost: Dh9.50 including eggs and bread When: Available daily from 7am to 11pm

D Cafe’s Egg puff

Head to JLT for a quick brekki. Pick up an Egg puff for under Dh4 and enjoy it by the lake. They have a few more options like a chicken puff, mushroom puff, or a butter puff if you want something heavier. Every item on their food menu is less than Dh5.

Where: Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), Dubai Cost: Dh3.35 for an egg puff When: open 24 hours

Al Tazj Bakery’s Egg and cheese paratha roll

This Indian bakery in Mirdif mall offers a whole bunch of carby goods for less than Dh10. A great breakfast option is the egg and cheese paratha roll, paired with a cup of chai, which will come up to Dh9.50, just under budget.

Where: Ground Floor, Mirdif Mall Cost: Dh9.50 for an egg and cheese paratha roll with a cup of chai When: Available all day from 7am to 3am

Dunkin' Donuts Egg and Cheese croissant

Image Credit: Dunkin' Donuts

I grew up on this breakfast. It was always my favourite combination. A buttery carb, eggs and melted cheese. It honestly does not get any better! Most other breakfast items also start at Dh10. If you want to add a coffee, upgrade your breakfast for an extra Dh5

Where: All DD locations Cost: Dh9 is the price of the Egg and Cheese croissant When: Available all day

Tim Horton’s Classic Breakfast Sandwiches

Image Credit: Facebook.com/TimHortons

As a Canadian, I love Tim Hortons. I especially miss their Everything Bagel, which is sadly not available in the UAE market. Timmys is a great breakfast spot with a selection of classic breakfast sandwiches priced at Dh9. Choose from their Cheesy Egg and Tomato Muffin, their Breakfast Sausage and Spinach Muffin and their Halloumi Mint Muffin. For a coffee, you’ll spend an extra Dh8.

Where: All Tim Horton’s locations Cost: Dh9 for the classic breakfast sandwiches When: Available from 6am to 12pm

Saarangaa Bhojan Shala’s Idli

Indian breakfast are some of the most filing and delicious breakfasts out there. Stop by this Indian gem in Dubai Marina and have a simple breakfast of 2 idlis (which always comes with the dips). Idlis are famous all over south India, and south Indians are all over Dubai, so their cuisine is luckily abundant here. Order the idly breakfast at Dh7 and add a black coffee for Dh3. All under budget!