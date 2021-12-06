The Smile Parade saw visitors joining a march of Thailand Pavilion representatives, ambassadors, performers and musicians Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Thailand Pavilion celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday with various performances and a ‘Smile Parade’.

A choreographed ‘Miracle of Smile’ event at Al Wasl Plaza showcased a series of traditional and contemporary Thai shows. Performances ranged from Thai martial arts, including Muay Thai, and Khon, a traditional Thai dance performance. An acapella group sang ‘Oh I Say’, a royal song written by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand.

The Smile Parade saw visitors joining a march of pavilion representatives, ambassadors, performers and musicians. Organisers said: “The performance was rooted in the Thailand Pavilion’s concept of ‘Mobility for the Future,’ which showcased how a brighter future can be achieved through connecting people, organisations and nations.”

Further collaborations

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade welcomed Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Thailand’s Minister of Digital Economy and Society. Al Zeyoudi said: “Thailand’s pavilion gives visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai the chance to learn about the nation’s digital infrastructure and creative advances in the fields of transportation, logistics, digital connectivity and personal mobility.”

He added: “The UAE is proud to be among Thailand’s top trading partners in the Middle East, and a gateway for Thai products into local and regional markets. Through Thailand’s presence at Expo 2020 and beyond, we look forward to furthering our collaborations in fields of common interest to our two nations, such as promoting new business, trade, and investment.”

Thanakamanusorn said: “Over 6,000 Thais are currently working and studying in the UAE and many have chosen the UAE as their second home. Thailand is among the top travel destinations for the Emiratis reflected by the number of more than 130,000 Emiratis who have visited each year. Cooperation between our countries across politics, economy, energy and culture, stand testament to the robustness of the 45 years of friendship between Thailand and the UAE.”

