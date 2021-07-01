Tickets for Expo 2020 Dubai will go on sale worldwide with effect from July 18. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai tickets will go on sale worldwide from July 18, 2021, opening up a spectacular world of innovation and entertainment for every visitor across 182 visually striking and emotionally inspiring days from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

With three months to go, Expo 2020 has announced three ticket tiers to ensure every visitor will be able to enjoy the spectacular event, regardless of the duration of their visit to Dubai.

One-day tickets are priced at Dh95 (USD 26); multi-day tickets, offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at Dh195 (USD 53), and season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, are priced at Dh495 (USD 135).

Free entry

Children under the age of 18 and students holding a valid student ID from any academic institution in the world will be given free entry, offering younger visitors access to a wealth of learning opportunities and inspirational experiences. In line with Expo 2020s commitment to host the most inclusive event in World Expo history, complimentary tickets will be available for people of determination, with their companion receiving a 50 per cent discount, while visitors ages 60 years and above can also enter for free.

What is included

Expo 2020 tickets include access to all pavilions, events and live performances, providing limitless opportunities to enjoy Expo’s dynamic, diverse and ever-changing entertainment programme, with up to 60 live events each day, from world-class music, dance and art to insightful talks and colourful national day celebrations.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “The scale and diversity of what Expo 2020 Dubai has to offer is remarkable, and a testament to the commitment, tenacity and collaborative spirit of each and every individual who has made this happen.

Excitement

“Excitement is building, and we are ready to welcome everyone to an unmissable six-month celebration, the likes of which the world has yet to experience. No two days at Expo will be the same, and with so much on offer, every guest will be inspired to visit as many times as possible, to witness the collaborative power of innovation and collaboration and to join the making of a new world.”

Complimentary tickets

How to get tickets

Tickets will go on sale online from July 18 at expo2020dubai.com. They will also be available through more than 2,500 Authorised Ticket Resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from 100-plus markets around the world.

92 days to go

With just 92 days to go until opening day, Expo 2020 used its virtual Global Media Briefing to convey its readiness and eagerness to bring the world together in one place. More than 1,000 media, planners and content creators from 100-plus countries received an overview of media operations and content opportunities during the six-month mega-event.

Precautionary measures

Expo 2020 has implemented a far-reaching programme of precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all visitors, participants and staff, working in close collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and Dubai Health Authority, and in line with the latest information and advice from the World Health Organisation.

These include sanitisation stations across the site, mandatory face-mask wearing and the implementation of social-distancing regulations. Building on the UAE’s successful vaccination programme, Expo 2020 is also offering free Covid-19 vaccinations to its workforce and all official participants and their staff.

When is Expo 2020