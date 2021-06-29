Dubai: The National Service and Reserve Authority (NSR) and Dubai Police recently met to strengthen their partnership and review recruits’ readiness for Expo 2020 Dubai.
During the high-level meeting at Jebel Ali Camp, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, met with Major General Pilot Shaikh Ahmad Bin Tahnoon Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Chairman of NSR.
The meeting aimed at reviewing preparations of the national service and reserve recruits who are joining Expo 2020 Dubai from October 2021 to April 2022 in welcoming millions of visitors to the UAE.
During the meeting, Lt Gen Al Marri valued the unlimited support of Maj Gen Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan for the efforts of the Dubai Police General Command, Expo 2020 Dubai office, and all their strategic partners in preparation for the global event.
Lt Gen Al Marri said the nomination of national service and reserve recruits to participate in the organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai aims to enhance their capabilities by introducing them to legal and police procedures while performing their duties.
Maj Gen Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan said the participation of national service recruits in Expo 2020 Dubai is aimed at providing an exceptional experience for Expo visitors and the participating countries. He expressed pride in the recruits and assured them that their participation will enhance the image of Dubai beyond expectations and leave a legacy for future generations.
Key security sectors
Lieutenant Colonel Salah Al Marzooqi, General Coordinator of the Support Sector for Expo 2020 Dubai, briefed the attendees on the security teams’ readiness, including the national service recruits, and on the specialised training programmes. These cover three security sectors: Support Sector, Operations Sector, and Criminal Investigation. He also touched on the camp’s readiness in terms of facilities and security points, including military barracks, transportation, catering, medical and fitness and other services provided to national service recruits.
Curbing COVID-19
Major Salah Al Mazrouei, director of Dubai Police Security Inspection - K9 Unit, briefed the attendees on the best practice of the Ministry of Interior regarding the use of police dogs in enhancing preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.