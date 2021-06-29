Expo 2020 Dubai organisers ensure that all safety measures are in place before the mega event starts on October 1. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai has introduced a number of precautionary measures across the site including rapid COVID-19 testing to prevent the spread of coronavirus at the world’s largest exhibition, say the organisers.

In response to questions from Gulf News, the organisers said they have acted responsibly to meet the challenges of COVID-19, developing protocols, guidelines and precautionary measures that are science-based and data-driven.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of everyone working at Expo 2020 is our number one priority and the pandemic has put our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of our staff, participants and visitors even more sharply into focus.”

Quick action

The organisers said quick actions were taken to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic. “We have acted quickly and responsibly to meet the challenges of COVID-19 introducing a number of precautionary measures across the site, in line with the latest information and guidance from local and international authorities, including Dubai Health Authority, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and the World Health Organisation.

This includes the installation of sanitisation stations, mandatory mask wearing and social distancing, as well as increased deep cleaning and specialised medical facilities, including provisions for rapid COVID testing.”

Expo 2020 Dubai has also brought to the fore “the use of applied technology to assist with visitor-facing interactions such as ticketing, queue and crowd management.”

Vaccination requirement

Visitors are currently not required to provide proof of vaccination to enter the Expo site, it was clarified.

“However, vaccination is strongly encouraged and vaccinated individuals will still be required to comply with precautionary measures, including wearing of masks, social distancing and regular washing and sanitisation of hands.”

“In addition, all Expo staff will be vaccinated, and we have also provided free vaccinations to all our international participants and their staff.”

Free vaccination

In April, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, had issued instructions to offer free vaccinations to all official participants and their staff.

The organisers said they will continue to monitor and adjust the precautionary measures as necessary, as the opening date of October 1 approaches and the situation continues to evolve.

“We look forward to bringing together people, communities, and nations to build bridges, inspire action and deliver real-life solutions to real-life challenges.”

“We strongly encourage all visitors to keep up to date with information from official UAE authorities on guidelines for entering the UAE,” the statement added.

Expo 2020