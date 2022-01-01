India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is set to showcase the country as a leading tourist destination globally and highlight the opportunities in India’s tourism and hospitality sector during a two-week participation of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, starting from Monday.

The participation will display India’s geographical diversity and roadmap for the tourism sector in key areas such as Culture, Spiritual, Luxury, Medical, Adventure, Wildlife and MICE among others, under the larger ‘Incredible India’ campaign.

The inaugural session will be attended and addressed by the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, along with leading voices in the tourism and hospitality sector and other leading personalities.

The Sector Floor at India Pavilion will focus on showcasing India’s offerings and potential for growth in various kinds of tourism.

Meanwhile the Tourism fortnight will comprise of various sessions that will be presided over by representatives from the Ministry of Tourism and States including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, among others.

Various sessions

The session on Tuesday, ‘Heal in India: Rejuvenate the mind, body and the soul’ will showcase India’s capabilities to offer preventive and curative health care solutions and popularise the indigenous medicine systems and wellness regimes practiced in India for physical, mental, and spiritual wellness.

The session, ‘Incredible India: Fascinating experiences of royal legacies’ scheduled for Thursday will showcase the changing face of luxury tourism in India.

The session, ‘Investment Opportunities in Travel, Tourism and Hospitality’ on Friday will highlight the overall investment scenario and advantages of investing in Indian tourism and hospitality sector.

The thematic session, ‘Discover Incredible India - Connecting with Culture, Heritage and Spirituality’ on January 8 will highlight various aspects of cultural, heritage and spiritual offerings of India and discuss the ways in which tourists can have immersive and memorable experiences in India.

Considering the growing importance of sustainable tourism, the session on January 9, ‘Tourism at Crossroads – Mainstreaming sustainability for future of tourism’ will bring focus on sustainability as the key challenge for tourism sector.

Addressing the upcoming domain of adventure tourism, the session on January 10, ‘Adventure and Wildlife: The untapped potential of Incredible India’ will highlight the innumerable experiences of a traveller to connect with nature while seamlessly blending with adventure.

The session, scheduled for January 12, ‘Meet in India: Emerging Hub for Business and Social Events’ will throw light on India emerging as a key MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions) tourism destination in the world.

World Majlis

Expo is also organising World Majlis on January 13 at the India Pavilion on the theme ‘Off the Beaten Path’. The Majlis is a key event of the Expo during the ‘Travel and Connectivity’ Theme Week (January 9 to 15) this is co-curated by India and Portugal and is hosted at the India Pavilion.

A thematic session on ‘Convergence - Connecting the future of travel 3.0’ will be held on January 14. The week will see participation of senior government officials and the industry. The Tourism fortnight at India Pavilion will conclude on January 15.