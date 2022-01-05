‘Where Is The Love?’ hitmakers will take to the stage as part of Infinite Nights series

Black Eyed Peas Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai

Pop trio Black Eyed Peas, made up of will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, are set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on January 25.

The ‘Where Is The Love?’ hitmakers will take to the stage as part of the venue’s six-month Infinite Nights concert series that has in the past been graced by Grammy winning singer Alicia Keys.

“As a group, we continue to evolve our music to connect with the hearts and minds of our community around the world,” said The Black Eyed Peas in a statement. “We are excited about our upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai Infinite Nights special concert that will showcase chart-topping music from our recent album ‘TRANSLATION’ as well as our greatest hits.”

Founded in 1995, Black Eyed Peas are some of the most popular artists of the 21st century, with such songs as ‘I Gotta Feeling’, ‘Boom Boom Pow’ and ‘Let’s Get It Started’.

In a statement, the group was described as being “aligned with Expo’s subtheme of Mobility, creating a show inspired by the pace and pulse of technology and music, that explores and embraces new musical frontiers.”

Lubna Haroun, Vice President, Moment-Makers, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “After the huge global success we enjoyed with Alicia Keys performing in Infinite Nights in December, we cannot wait to host our second global stars here at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Black Eyed Peas have always inspired us with their progressive global outlook and innovative approach to exploring new musical possibilities, making them the perfect fit for Expo 2020 and for its subtheme of Mobility.”

Don’t miss it!

Black Eyed Peas will perform at Al Wasl Plaza at 10pm on January 25. The concert is free to those with a pass to Expo 2020 Dubai. Visitors are advised to arrive early to grab a spot. The concert will also be live-streamed globally.