‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ (UAE cinemas): Bring the action this weekend! Henry Golding, of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ fame, stars as Snake Eyes, a loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage. The Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ will feature action, stunts and plenty of sword fights.
‘Animal Crackers’ (UAE cinemas): Actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who are well known for their horror franchise ‘A Quiet Place, lend their voices to the new animation ‘Animal Crackers’. The movie, loosely based on the graphic novel by Sava, is about a family that have to use a magical box of Animal Crackers (the crunchy cookies we all love) to save a run-down circus from being taken over by their evil uncle Horatio P Huntington. The film also features the voices of Danny DeVito, Gilbert Gottfried, Ian McKellen, Sylvester Stallone and Raven-Symone.
‘Insight’ (UAE cinemas): Jian (Ken Zheng) is a counter terrorism agent who is know for being a skilled martial artist and a clairvoyant. He uses his abilities to investigate the death of his brother in Los Angeles and gets the help of LAPD detectives, Abby (Madeline Zima), Carl (Tony Todd) and Captain Duke (Keith David).
‘Vanquish’ (UAE cinemas): Here’s another action flick to add some excitement to the weekend! Morgan Freeman and Ruby Rose lead this movie from the director of ‘Bad Boys’. In it, retired police commissioner Damon Hickley (Freeman) blackmails his caretaker, former drug courier Victoria (Rose), by kidnapping her daughter. Armed with guns and a motorcycle, she has to battle a series of violent gangsters to get her child back.
‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ (Netflix): Take a trip into the past with this new romantic movie. It follows journalist Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones), who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and is determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their centre. As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner) the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie’s own begins to unfold.
‘Atypical’ (Netflix): This popular series will keep you entertained over four seasons that are full of laughs and wholesome family moments. It’s the coming-of-age story of Sam (Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum as he searches for love and independence.
‘Mismatched’ (Netflix): This Indian series based on Sandhya Menon’s 2017 young adult novel ‘When Dimple Met Rishi’ sees a pair of 18-year-olds bond over a three-month summer course in coding and app development while navigating friends, bullies and eventually romance. Dimple Ahuja (Prajakta Koli) and Rishi Singh Shekhawat (Rohit Saraf) have different ideas about dating and love, but eventually they reach a point where they can’t deny their attraction.
‘Fringe’ (Starzplay): Revisit this classic TV series (that gained a cult following). This sci-fi show follows Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), Peter Bishop (Joshua Jackson) and Walter Bishop (John Noble), who are members of the fictional Fringe Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They uses fringe science and FBI investigative techniques to probe unexplained occurrences.
‘Bandish Bandits’ (Amazon Prime Video): Indian classical singer Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) and pop star Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhary) have very different musical styles. However, they find a bond in spite of their contrasting personalities. The series also features Bollywood actors Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni.
‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?’ (Netflix): South Korean heart-throb Park Seo-joon and popular actress Park Min-young get sparks flying in this hit romcom. A narcissistic and ambitious vice-chairman of a company is shocked when his loyal personal assistant decides to quit. Even though he hates to admit it, he can’t do without her. It’s full of cliches but is a funny and cute series to check out.
