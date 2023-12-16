South Korean actor Choi Woo-shik’s latest Instagram post is going viral among his Indian fans. Why? It’s a video advertisement that features an Indian dish being prepared in an Indian kitchen.
On November 10, Woo-shik posted a video ad for one of South Korea’s biggest food and beverage brands. The video showcases the brand’s recently launched instant food range for international cuisines.
The first of the instant foods that Woo-shik features in the ad is Indian chicken masala.
The video, which shows the actor tasting and enjoying the chicken masala curry with rice, has garnered more than 6 million views and 570,000 likes since it was posted, with Indian fans wondering in the comments when the actor visited India.
Since there are no reports of Woo-shik having filmed in India, some assumed that it was a filming set.
Woo-shik is famous for roles in Korean movies such as ‘Train to Busan’ and the Oscar-winning ‘Parasite’.
He was also recently seen in a viral photo posted by popular K-drama actor Park Seo-joon, in which he shared a heartfelt farewell to K-pop idol V (Kim Taehyung), of BTS, ahead of his military enlistment last week.
The photo features the entire Wooga squad, one of Korea's most well-known celebrity friendship groups. It consists of Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, Peakboy, and V.
In the viral photo, V, the youngest member of the friends’ group, stands at the centre with his hair shaved.