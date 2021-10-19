The love lives on! The Netflix movie franchise ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ is getting a new lease of life with a spin-off called ‘XO, Kitty’, the streamer announced on October 18.
The young-adult dramedy will have 10 episodes and will focus on the character Kitty Song Covey, played by Anna Cathcart. In the hit movie series, Kitty was the comedic younger sister of the main character Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor). According to reports, this is the first time a spin-off series has sprung from a Netflix movie.
“I’ll bet you thought the story was over, that there wouldn’t be any more letters,” Cathcart could be heard saying in an announcement video posted on Netflix’s Twitter. “But there’s one Covey sister — some might call her the favorite — whose love story is just beginning.”
According to Deadline, “‘In XO’, Kitty, teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realise that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”
Cathcart, 18, starred in the three ‘To All the Boys’, the first of which released in 2018. Based on the book series of the same name, the movie followed high schooler Lara who has written secret love letters to all the boys she has ever loved. However, Lara has to do damage control when her sister Kitty mails out those letters.