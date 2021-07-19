The team from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Image Credit: Instagram.com/bharti.laughterqueen/

The hugely popular ‘Kapil Sharma Show’ looks set to return to television after a hiatus that was brought on due to the pandemic and the show’s lead star apparently wanting to take a break from the show.

However, as the Indian entertainment industry limps back to work after a forced lockdown due to COVID-19, the makers of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ have also decided to return to the airwaves in a new avatar.

Show how, Kapil Sharma, confirmed the news on his Instagram, posting an image with his famous team of comedians, including Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Chandan Prabhaka from what appears to be the set of the redesigned show.

“New beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon,” posted Sharama on Instagram.

Singh also took to her social media to say the wait is finally over, adding: “… The “Dream Team” is back with a bang.”

According to reports, the team also filmed a promo for their big comeback earlier this week. However, it is still unclear exactly when the show will return to the small screen.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ took a break earlier this year following the pandemic and Sharma’s desire to spend time with his child. The show has been popular with fans and celebrities with all the big names, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and others making appearances over the years.

In January, Sharma himself got busy with his move to Netflix. The comedian took to his Instagram account at the time to announce his digital debut. “This is the auspicious news. Don’t believe rumours guys, only believe me, I’m coming to @netflix_in. Soon!”

Kapil Sharma with Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: Instagram.com/kapilsharma/

In an official statement, Sharma said: “I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number (hahaha). It’s a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.”