‘Star Trek: Discovery’ has been renewed for season four at CBS All Access. The renewal was announced in a video featuring series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones as well as executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.
The cast also announced that production on season four will officially begin on November 2.
The much-awaited season three of the hit sci-fi show premiered in the UAE on October 16 on Netflix, with new episodes dropping every Friday. In addition to Martin-Green and Jones, the series stars Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, and Wilson Cruz, with David Ajala joining in a new role. Season three sfollows the crew of the USS Discovery as they travel to the future, over 900 years after the events of the original ‘Star Trek’ series.