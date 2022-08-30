According to South Korean media, actress Yoo Ju-eun passed away at the age of 27 on August 29.
The actress committed suicide and even left a note for her loved ones and fans. The actress made her acting debut with the 2018 K-drama ‘Big Forest,’ and was popular for her acting in 2019’s time-travel series ‘Joseon Survival Period’. The Korea Joong Ang Daily reports that since then, Yoo has not taken on any other roles.
Yoo Joo-eun’s brother shared the news of her passing through her Instagram account, in accordance with the actress’ final wish as reported by Korean entertainment website Allkpop.
He wrote: “On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun’s last request, I am sharing this post.”
The Instagram account has since been deactivated.
The actress started her message with an apology to her loved ones, assuring them that she will be watching over them.
Yoo Ju-eun’s brother revealed that the actress’ funeral will be held on August 31.